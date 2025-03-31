GOP lawmakers are reportedly not fully aware of what President Donald Trump's tariffs entail, as they rush to protect their states from increasing prices ahead of the promised implementation of global tariffs, set to take effect on April 2.

Republican lawmakers and White House aides have seemingly been left unsure about what the tariffs will impact. As the deadline closes in though, lawmakers are collaborating with local industry groups in an attempt to ensure that certain products or industries that are integral to their states' income do not increase in price by petitioning for exclusions, reported POLITICO.

Trump has continued to advocate for the implementation of "reciprocal tariffs," resulting in uncertainty among even legislators that support his administration. This has caused them to turn to private sector groups and lobbyists representing important industries in an attempt to limit the scope of these tariffs.

"Tariffs in Kansas often are very harmful to agricultural producers, farmers and ranchers," Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) told the outlet. "And we're often the retaliatory target by those we impose tariffs against."

"In the last Trump administration, we were successful in getting the Department of Commerce the opportunity to have exclusions. And we'll pursue that again," Moran, who also serves as chair of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee tasked with overseeing the Commerce Department, continued. "Our farmers are stretched. This is one of the worst, certainly maybe the worst time I've seen, in agriculture ... We need every market."

Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon also shared that as a result of Trump's threats against the U.S.'s major trading partners, meat processors and popcorn producers within his state have lost market access in Europe in the last week.

Bacon recognized that the threat of tariffs is a "negotiating" tactic — "but even then, look at the ruckus all this causes," he told POLITICO. "Our stock market doesn't handle this stuff too well."

Furthermore, while many MAGA supporters have pushed the narrative that tariffs will serve as good bargaining chips, allowing the U.S. to push other nations into negotiations, many officials are nervous about American industries and farmers exporting their produce, whose livelihoods could be at risk.

