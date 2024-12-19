Billionaire Elon Musk is actively pressuring lawmakers into not supporting the Continuing Resolution (CR) aimed at averting a government shutdown on Friday, saying that outcome is preferrable.

Musk is using his social media platform, X, to echo criticism of the initiative, which would keep the government funded until the spring. He is also claiming that areas of the bill are a "steal" of the people's "tax dollars" and thanking Republican lawmakers who are anticipating their refusal to support it. But what would happen if he gets his way?

NPR detailed the consequences in a piece from last year as another shutdown loomed. It explained that, as it happened in previous occasions, federal employees may face delayed or missed paychecks, and many federally funded programs could see operations suspended. While figures may vary slightly, the scenario is quite similar at the moment.

The National Federation for Federal Employees estimated back then that approximately 2.1 million civilian workers and 4 million federal contract workers may had been affected by a lack of an agreement.

Certain critical functions would continue despite the lapse in funding. Social Security checks, air traffic control, and Veterans Affairs facilities would remain operational. However, employees in these sectors may work without pay, potentially leading to staffing issues as seen in past shutdowns, the article added.

Cultural and recreational sites, including Smithsonian museums and national parks, are expected to close after funding is exhausted, limiting access to popular attractions and events.

Social programs were also at risk. The Agriculture Department predicted back then that funding for the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program could run out within days of a shutdown, leaving nearly 7 million beneficiaries without access to critical nutrition assistance. Head Start educational programs and Meals on Wheels services may face interruptions as well.

Health care services like Medicare and Medicaid are expected to continue uninterrupted for several months, though community health centers reliant on federal grants may experience funding shortages. Research at federal health agencies, including the National Institutes of Health, could also stall, with most staff furloughed.

Military operations would persist, but active-duty service members and certain civilian Pentagon employees would work without pay. Commissaries may remain open temporarily, but relocations and other non-essential functions could be halted.

Law enforcement efforts may also slow, with limited resources for joint federal, state, and local operations targeting issues such as human trafficking and drug enforcement. As the deadline approaches, uncertainty looms over how long such disruptions could last.