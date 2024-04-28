Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) forecasted on Sunday that the Supreme Court would likely remand the case of former President Trump's immunity claims to lower courts, potentially resulting in immunity being granted for certain actions.

Speaking on CNN's State of the Union, Graham expressed his belief that the Supreme Court would probably remand Trump's immunity claims to a lower court to determine the extent of presidential immunity. He further stated that he wasn't concerned at all about the possibility of the ex-president's criminal cases not being resolved before the November election.

"Well, I think the court's gonna find that presidential immunity exists for President Trump like every other president, but you got to be within the scope of being president. I think they'll send it back to the lower courts to find out exactly what actions fall within presidential immunity and what is considered personal. I think that's the way this will end — there will be some immunity for some of the actions," Graham said.

Graham suggested that the issue of immunity might be "partially decided" for the former president. He emphasized that there is no absolute immunity in the Constitution and that a legal analysis would be necessary to protect the president without resorting to prosecuting political opponents. He criticized the cases against Trump as "political" and "selective prosecution."

"So I think most Americans are not going to decide how to vote based on Trump's legal troubles, but their troubles they face — inflation, crime or broken border — your poll tells me everything I need to know about these legal problems for Trump. People looking at their problems, not Trump's legal problems," Graham said.

Graham further added that he would "absolutely" support Trump in November if he becomes the Republican nominee even if he is convicted in any of his four criminal cases.

Despite facing regular public criticism from the former president, Senator Graham remains one of Trump's most steadfast supporters. Graham expressed frustration that Trump is confronted with numerous criminal cases while President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton seem to evade prosecution.

Recently, Trump had attacked Lindsey Graham after the Republican senator openly criticised the former president's abortion stance.

"Senator Lindsey Graham and Marjorie Dannenfelser should study the 10th Amendment and States' Rights," he said. "When they do, they should proudly get on with helping Republicans to WIN ELECTIONS, rather than making it impossible for them to do so!"

"I blame myself for Lindsey Graham because the only reason he won in the Great State of South Carolina is because I Endorsed him!" he had shared a post on Truth Social.