A string of alarming equipment failures at Newark Liberty International Airport became so routine over the past year that air traffic controllers began dismissing them—until a massive outage in April finally forced national attention on the FAA's crumbling infrastructure.

For years, the FAA has faced criticism over aging systems and staffing shortages, but many issues remained out of public view. In the early 2000s, the agency began relocating Newark's air traffic controllers from Long Island to a facility in Philadelphia, hoping to reduce costs and address recruitment challenges, according to the New York Times.

But this relocation brought a new layer of technical complexity, as Newark's data now had to be transmitted via telecommunications lines, many of which have since proven faulty. Even before the April 28 breakdown, controllers were reporting static-filled radios, phantom radar targets, and total equipment blackouts.

Internal documents obtained by the outlet reveal that between January 1 and June 1 of this year, the Philadelphia facility that oversees both Philadelphia and Newark experienced more than 300 unscheduled equipment failures.

On multiple occasions, radar displays malfunctioned, backup radio systems failed, and controllers were unable to alert pilots to hazardous wind shear conditions. A 90-second radar blackout and 30-second radio loss on April 28 prompted significant flight delays and cancellations and caused several shaken controllers to take leave. These outages, however, were just the most visible among a series of technical glitches that had been piling up for months.

The FAA says it is taking "aggressive action" to fix Newark's operational issues, including adding three new telecom connections and installing more fiber-optic lines. As of June 4, FAA officials reported early signs of improvement, with some new backup systems beginning to stabilize performance. Meanwhile, the House has passed a budget that includes $12.5 billion for air traffic control infrastructure, though the Senate has yet to vote.

Newark's air traffic controller staff continues to face morale and safety concerns.

