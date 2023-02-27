Hailey Bieber opened up about her favorite thing about being married to her husband of four years, Justin Bieber.

Hailey was interviewed by her husband for Vogue Magazine on Sunday. Justin asked his wife what is her favorite thing about their marriage and she praised their "companionship."

"My favorite thing about being married is honestly the companionship I feel we have," she told Justin. "Genuinely, you are my best friend in the entire world. There's nobody I would rather spend more time with or do anything with."

During the interview, Justin also asked his wife what advice she would give to people who want to start their own business, considering she started her beauty brand which was launched last year in the summer.

"I would say that if you're looking to start a business, it's taking a leap of faith, but I think that it's a really good leap to take, and you should definitely trust your gut and trust your instincts," she said. "But also, be okay with the mishaps that happen."

Hailey explained that there will be many ups and downs in business, just like it happens in life. She added, "I think if you can take the bumps in the road and use them to improve your business as you move forward and as you expand, then it's only something that helps you along the way. I think just being okay with that."

Justin praised his wife for building her business and said, "As your husband, watching you build this company has been the coolest."

Hailey and Justin got married in 2018, and since then, they have been actively sharing posts on social media featuring each other on several occasions. The singer celebrated his wife's 26th birthday in Tokyo in November last year and shared a series of photos on social media.

The couple also welcomed a new puppy named Piggy Lou to their family last year. The photos of the new puppy were shared on the singer's Instagram Stories and a fan later posted screenshots of the same on Twitter:

They already have a dog named Oscar, who they welcomed in 2018.