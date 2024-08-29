A beloved doctor to the stars in California, said his ex-wife had a vendetta against him before he was gunned down in a grisly slaying.

Dr. Hamid Mirshojae, 61, revealed that the aftermath of his first divorce had been marked by a grueling series of legal battles, with Mirshojae alleging that former wife Ahang Kelk, 54, had been waging a 'vendetta' against him and issuing death threats, according to an exclusive by the Daily Mail.

Mirshojae was attacked by three men who beat him with baseball bats, apparently several months prior to being shot dead in front of his medical practice in Woodland Hills last Friday evening, reported The Los Angeles Times.

An employee of the doctor told KTLA 5 that following the assault, Mirshojae feared for his life.

"They came and beat him with baseball bats," said the employee, who wishes to remain anonymous due to concern for her safety.

"They were some strangers we didn't know."

An online biography for Mirshojae described him as a leader in his field who had over two decades of experience providing urgent and emergency care.

Mirshojae specialized in addictionology and has helped many achieve a sober lifestyle. His clients include celebrities, movie stars, and athletes.

No arrests have been made, and it remains unclear whether the assault months earlier is linked to the doctor's killing.

Originally published by Lawyer Herald.