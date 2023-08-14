FedNow, the instant payment service provider developed by the U.S. Federal Reserve, has incorporated Dropp, the Hedera Hashgraph-based micropayments platform, as a service provider. This move has led to significant gains for the network's native currency HBAR.

Hedera operates as a public distributed ledger using the Hashgraph algorithm, which enables users to execute transactions quickly and inexpensively.

The recent integration of support empowers Dropp to offer merchants a novel solution for real-time settlement and instant payment services, allowing direct access to customer funds for substantial transactions. The FedNow website highlights Dropp's potential to usher in a "digital economy of micro-purchases."

"The concept of micropayments has been around since the late '90s but in the last couple of years, significant growth in the digital economy, consumer needs and technology maturity have made micropayments feasible both in terms of technology and economics," Sushil Prabhu, CEO and chairman of Dropp, said.

This advancement enables banks, financial service companies, and institutions seeking micropayment services to utilize Hedera's Dropp for real-time payments through FedNow. Furthermore, Hedera gains indirect backing from FedNow, receiving support from major traditional financial firms.

The addition of Dropp as a service provider for FedNow prompted a surge in the price of HBAR, reaching a four-month high of $0.0659 and experiencing a 16% price gain.

"FedNow, like other instant payment systems, faces a significant challenge in adoption and reach. For these systems to function, all banks involved in a transaction need to be enrolled. This means if a customer's bank is registered on FedNow, but the recipient's bank isn't, transactions cannot be made. In a country like the U.S. with numerous banks, ensuring all are signed up is a herculean task. Additionally, at present, some banks are choosing to only receive money via FedNow, which is an easier implementation process, as opposed to also allowing customers to send money over FedNow. This limitation hinders the full potential of the system,'' he said.

A seasoned Fintech and consulting industry entrepreneur, Goodall also discussed the impact of FedNow in the cryptocurrency industry and how merchants can utilize it for their payment flows.

"The widespread adoption of instant payment systems like FedNow could potentially decrease the relative advantages of cryptocurrencies for fast, low-cost transactions," the executive shared with IBT, adding, " This, however, would largely depend on the adoption, implementation, cost structures, and regulations surrounding FedNow as well as the evolving dynamics of the cryptocurrency market."

On how merchants can use Fednow on their payment flow, Goodall said, "Merchants can use FedNow for instant payments, replacing the need for more traditional payment methods like credit cards, checks, or manual bank transfers. The instant payment capability of FedNow also means faster settlement times for merchants, which can improve their liquidity. Furthermore, use cases like insurance companies approving claims and making payments instantly via FedNow can improve customer satisfaction and operational efficiency."

The executive is optimistic that the payments system in the U.S. will gradually evolve but expanding FedNow would require much effort and adoption from numerous banks in the country.

"The U.S. payments system will evolve to incorporate more real-time, account-to-account payment methods. The adoption of systems like FedNow and RTP (Real-Time Payments) is expected to grow, providing alternatives to traditional methods, creating a more diversified payment landscape where different payment methods co-exist and are used based on their respective merits and suitability to specific use cases. However, expanding FedNow is a huge task and without required adoption and the massive amount of banks in the United States, it could be difficult to intermesh with the current system," Goodall said.

Jeff Mei, COO of the British Virgin Island-based exchange BTSE, talked to International Business Times about the impact of FedNow in the cryptocurrency industry.

"While FedNow offers the same promises as crypto, especially stablecoins — such as making it possible for people to send and receive payments instantly, and making settlements available round the clock — the systems are fundamentally different," he said before adding, "For one, FedNow facilitates transactions between US banks, but it doesn't expand access to the US dollar for the rest of the world. And because FedNow doesn't use blockchain technology, it is fundamentally centralized in nature. Since it doesn't allow dollars to exist on-chain, stablecoins will continue to dominate and facilitate transactions in the growing DeFi sector, without much impact from the launch of FedNow."

Mei, who leads BTSE's global expansion and strategic operations, said "the FedNow system also requires users to maintain an account with a US institution, therefore not giving the unbanked an option to use the service," noting that "One positive thing to note is that we can see from the launch of FedNow that innovation in the crypto finance space is putting pressure on incumbents to improve. This is always the benefit of open competition."

As of 12:28 p.m. ET on Monday, HBAR was trading up at $0.06618, with a 24-hour trading volume up by 1348.51% at $257,212,068, representing a 16.50% increase in the last 24 hours and a 20.98% gain over the past seven days.

Based on the latest data from CoinMarketCap, HBAR's total circulating supply stands at 32,960,788,985 HBAR, with its value down by 16.39% at a $2,179,675,352 market cap.