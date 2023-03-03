"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" Season 3 may be over, but cast member Heather Gay's infamous black eye incident is still a hot topic.

During an event for her book "Bad Mormon," Heather was captured on a fan's TikTok video opening up about the lack of details surrounding the black eye incident.

"The black eye edit, that was so messy and so weird, and so much was happening outside of the scenes that just didn't track, and it was stupid," the reality star told attendees.

When an audience member asked Heather what really happened on the night she got the black eye, the star suggested Bravo knew more about the incident but has not shared further information about the matter.

"I blacked out," the Bravo personality said with a shrug. "But there [were] cameras everywhere, and they should have footage of it, and I don't know why they're not showing it."

The incident became a widely discussed topic after the cast went on a trip to San Diego, and Heather woke up with a black eye following a night of heavy drinking.

Heather told the cast she had no recollection of the night before at the time. Later at "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" Season 3 reunion, Heather revealed she initially remained vague about her story out of fear of how the cast would react.

"When production came into my room, I told them, I said, 'I have no idea, I have no memory,'" Heather said. "And then it spun out of control after that, and I take full responsibility, and I'm really sorry. It's terrifying."

Heather also appeared to confirm recent rumors suggesting Mary Cosby's return to the Bravo reality series was true. During the event, a fan asked Heather if Mary would be "coming back" to the show. Heather replied, "yes," along with a head nod.

Mary left "RHOSLC" following season 2 when she skipped the reunion after some cast members accused her of shady dealings within her church.

Bravo has not announced which cast members have been tapped to return if the reality series is renewed for season 4.