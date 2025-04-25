Amid massive cuts across the federal government, former Fox News anchor and current Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered the installation of a makeup studio near the Pentagon press briefing area.

The renovation, carried out by an in-house construction crew, included the removal of existing furnishings and the installation of a large mirror with professional lighting, a new chair, and a countertop. Initially estimated to cost more than $40,000, the plan was scaled back due to cost concerns, according to sources that spoke to CBS News.

"For this upgrade we were deliberately conservative and opted for several less expensive, on-hand materiel solutions," a Defense Department spokesperson said of the several thousand dollar project.

"Changes and upgrades to the Pentagon Briefing Room are nothing new and routinely happen during changes in an administration," the spokesperson stated in defense of the remodel, adding that Hegseth does his own makeup to prepare for TV appearances, rather than hiring a makeup artist.

The project was suggested by Tami Radabaugh, a former Fox and CBS News producer and current deputy assistant to the secretary for strategic engagement. Hegseth's wife, Jennifer Hegseth—also a former Fox News producer—was among those who approved the upgrade.

While Hegseth has not yet utilized the briefing room to host reporters, it has been a set for his TV appearances. Recently, he appeared on Fox News from the room following new reports that he shared sensitive military information via Signal group chats that included his wife, brother, and personal attorney.

Hegseth insists the information regarding airstrikes on Houthi forces in Yemen was not classified. The Pentagon's acting inspector general is currently reviewing the matter.

Originally published on Latin Times