Fulfillment takes different forms, often occurring unexpectedly and utterly reshaping the course of life. For some people, financial success and a thriving career are the end goals; for others, it's starting a family, maintaining radiant relationships, or philanthropic endeavors that matter the most. For Ross Hoffman, founder of Global Drone Cinema (GDC), fortune is defined as a powerful fusion of passion, a satisfactory career, and altruistic pursuits.

Currently leading a team of professionals at the helm of GDC, where creative visions meet modern technology and a meticulous approach, Ross' drone journey began at an industrial hemp startup, where he would track the growth process while flying a drone above the fields. Simultaneously, Ross discovered the intricacies of entrepreneurship, and eventually, accompanied by his trusted drone, he left the startup in 2020 to pursue his own dreams.

Equipped with nothing but his loyal companion and an unquenched desire to progress, Ross began capturing the world around him, taking aerial photographs of nature and creative videos of the neon-lit, bustling Las Vegas. A local football team recognized his keen, cinematic eye, providing Ross with a gratifying and profitable opportunity. With the capital earned in that process, Ross created Global Drone Cinema and soon after moved to Dallas, where he is originally from. Soon after, Ross received an opportunity to perform drone accident investigation work, which helped him boost the business off the ground.

"That was the start of it. I knew then that I'd started something life-changing," Ross recaps.

One of the traits that set Ross apart is his risk-taking readiness. He says, "I'm always happy to get a bit closer or go a bit faster to take an interesting shot. To succeed, you have to take risks. Generic shots are no longer enough as technology progresses."

As a current airplane pilot, watching the world from a bird-eye-view is nothing new for Ross. Because of his experience, the creative photographer can identify the best angles and approaches. Every time, his risks and open-mindedness have been rewarded, with employees acknowledging the superiority of his shots.

For three years, Ross has prioritized business growth and stability. Now, as a successful entrepreneur, he highlights the ability to give back as his greatest accomplishment. The founder of GDC hires a small team of professionals working full-time and for a satisfactory, more-than-livable income.

Bending the boundaries of what drones can do, Ross looks to the future by providing humanitarian aid services, showcasing his dedication to utilizing his wealth to spread kindness. With drones, he can deliver supplies to far-flung areas in the mountains or dangerous regions suffering from natural disasters.

"As a pilot, I've always been into aviation, but never expected I'd fall so deeply in love with drones," says Ross. "It's an amazing industry to be in. I believe people should give as much as they get, and drones allow me to do that. I love helping people, I love being able to provide my employees with a prosperous life, and it feels amazing to know that I am making a difference."