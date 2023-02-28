KEY POINTS David Byrne and Fatboy Slim's "Here Lies Love" will officially debut on July 20

Lea Salonga temporarily joins the cast as Aurora Aquino from July 11 to August 13

Salonga will be portraying her first-ever Filipino role on Broadway

Lea Salonga will return to the Broadway stage this summer in David Byrne and Fatboy Slim's "Here Lies Love" — an immersive musical about the rise and fall of former Philippines First Lady Imelda Marcos.

The Tony Award-winning Filipino actress, famously known for her role as Kim in "Miss Saigon" following her Broadway debut in 1991 as Éponine in "Les Misérables," will join the cast as a special guest from July 11 until August 13, according to Vulture.

Salonga, 52, will perform "Just Ask The Flowers" as Aurora Aquino. The character is the mother of assassinated politician Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino, whose death fueled the People Power Revolution that stripped former Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos and his wife, Imelda, from their decades-long reign in the 1980s. The actress is also joining the show as a producer.

Salonga's five week-run will mark the first time she plays a Filipino role on Broadway and work as a producer on a Broadway show. After her stint, "guest stars from the Philippines" will reportedly play the role, Vulture reported, citing a press release published Tuesday. It is still unclear who will be taking over the role next.

"I'm thrilled to be part of this show as well as part of a company comprised of an abundance of Filipino talent, a first in Broadway history. We're showing the world what we're capable of," Salonga said in a statement.

"Here Lies Love" will feature a Filipino-inspired concept, music, and lyrics from Byrne and music by Fatboy Slim. Alex Timbers is set to direct, while its choreography will be spearheaded by Annie-B Parson.

According to the press release, the immersive disco-pop musical will "transform the venue's traditional proscenium floor space into a dance-club environment, where audiences will stand and move with the actors."

The Broadway show first started as a concept album over 13 years ago before being adapted into a musical in 2013, which premiered at the Public Theater in New York City, with Ruthie Ann Miles as Imelda, Jose Llana as the dictator Ferdinand and Conrad Ricamora as opposition leader Ninoy Aquino.

Aside from Salonga, several Filipinos will also join the show's production. Filipino-American actress Giselle "G" Töngi was reportedly hired as the show's cultural and community liaison, and Clint Ramos, who served as designer, creative director, and producer with the show in prior productions, will also rejoin the creative team.

Llana and Ricamora will reprise their roles as Ferdinand and Ninoy, respectively. An international casting search is underway for the remaining company members, according to Deadline.

"Here Lies Love" is set to officially debut on July 20 at the New York's Broadway Theatre, while previews of the show begin on June 17.