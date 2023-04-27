KEY POINTS Melania Trump reportedly wanted a "low-key" celebration with family for her birthday this year

Donald Trump reportedly planned to join his wife's birthday celebration if his schedule allowed him to be in Mar-a-Lago

The former president "respects and admires" his wife, sources claim

Melania Trump quietly marked her 53rd birthday with her family Wednesday.

An unnamed source told People magazine that the former first lady was expected to celebrate her birthday at their Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

"Melania likes a low-key celebration with family and that I believe is her plan for this year's birthday," the insider said.

Former President Donald Trump reportedly planned to join his wife's birthday celebration if his schedule allowed him to be at the luxury resort club that day. "Despite what you hear, the Trumps are a close family," the insider added.

Another unnamed source told People that Trump "respects and admires his wife" despite the speculations surrounding their marriage.

"Don't be fooled by the former president's outspoken manner and dominant influence on those around him. He wants to make Melania happy," the source said. "They have a more than suitable partners arrangement."

Melania's 53rd birthday celebration came a day after her husband's civil battery and defamation trial began Tuesday.

Columnist E. Jean Carroll accused the former president of raping and assaulting her in a Manhattan luxury department store dressing room in the 1990s. Trump has denied Carroll's allegations, saying that she is "not my type."

In her testimony, Carroll recounted encountering Trump while exiting Bergdorf Goodman, CBS News reported.

Carroll alleged that the real estate mogul suggested they go to a dressing room. Soon after that, they entered, and Trump closed the door.

"He immediately shut the door and shoved me against the wall," Carroll alleged.

The former "Saturday Night Live" writer alleged that Trump pulled down her tights and penetrated her with his hand and genitals.

Carroll claimed that she used her knee to get away from Trump and immediately left the department store. She said she called two friends after the incident, and one of her friends suggested reporting the alleged incident to police.

However, Carroll didn't report the incident to the authorities, fearing possible retaliation by Trump.

According to his lawyers, the former president is unlikely to appear at the trial unless the judge requires him to testify.

Roberta Kaplan, Carroll's lead attorney, said they could proceed with the trial without Trump making an appearance, CNN reported.

Trump also faces other charges and investigations, including the 34 business fraud charges filed against him by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. He was arrested and arraigned earlier this month on charges related to alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Trump also faces an election interference case in Georgia as well as investigations into his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack and his botched handling of classified documents.

Trump is currently campaigning for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination.