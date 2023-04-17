KEY POINTS Trump earned $1 million from selling digital trading cards that featured a cartoon image of him

The former president also earned over $5 million in speaking fees

Melania earned through royalties from her modeling career and her line of NFTs

Former President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, made over $200 million after leaving the White House in January 2021, according to new filings.

Trump's business empire, which he values at about $1.2 billion, generated at least $282 million from January 2021 to Dec. 15, 2022, per a 101-page new personal financial disclosure filed last Friday.

Federal disclosures require only reporting in broad ranges, with the top one over $50 million. In Trump's case, at least 19 assets fall in that range. This makes it harder to pin down the exact figures he earned through his empire since stepping down from the presidency.

Additionally, Trump reported that Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., an umbrella company linked to his social media platform, Truth Social, is valued between $5 million and $25 million. Trump owns 90% of the company. However, he reported that there was little to no income generated from that asset.

The former president also earned through other means, including $1 million from selling digital trading cards that featured cartoon images of him. He also earned more than $5 million in speaking fees. It is, however, unclear who paid him the speaking fees as Trump failed to disclose the information.

Trump also netted royalties amounting between $100,000 and $1 million from his 1987 memoir "The Art of the Deal." Other books he listed in the filing earned royalties amounting to less than $201.

In the filing, Trump also listed more than $200 million in debts, including two new loans he took out from Axos Bank that totaled more than $50 million each. He added that he paid off six outstanding loans, including one valued at more than $50 million for the Trump Old Post Office.

In contrast, former first lady Melania reported earning between $1 million and $5 million through royalties from her modeling career. She also earned money from launching a line of NFTs or limited-edition digital artworks in December 2021.

Most of her income, however, came from royalties she gets through MKT World LLC, which she valued between $1 million and $5 million, as well as rental income amounting to up to $15,000 from a real estate deal in Slovenia.