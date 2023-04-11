KEY POINTS Melania Trump hit back at news organizations for their "assumptions" about her in the past few weeks

Melania Trump has issued her first statement regarding the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

The office of the former first lady urged the public to "exercise caution" when reading reports indicating Melania's alleged stance on her husband's recent legal predicament.

"News organizations have made assumptions about the former First Lady's stance on subjects that are personal, professional, and political over the past few weeks. In these articles, unnamed sources are cited to bolster the author's claims," Melania's office wrote on Twitter.

"We ask readers to exercise caution and good judgment when determining whether or not stories concerning the former First Lady are accurate, particularly when they fail to cite Mrs. Trump as a source of information," it added.

Last week, an unnamed source told People magazine that the 52-year-old former model might still be mad at the real estate mogul over the alleged hush money payments to and his extramarital affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

However, the source claimed that Melania will still support Trump in the legal challenge he currently faces in New York.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Melania wanted not to be involved in her husband's third presidential campaign. Other unnamed sources told People that she allegedly was "not comfortable" taking part in the former president's campaign rallies and speaking engagements.

The magazine's source further claimed that the former first lady prefers to be left alone at their Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

"Melania can be aloof and not particularly friendly because she simply wants to be left alone," the source claimed.

However, People's report contradicted that of the New York Post's Page Six, which cited an unnamed source as saying that Melania agreed to be involved in Trump's 2024 campaign.

The source claimed that the former president allegedly begged his wife to join his White House comeback.

"He told her, 'I really need you for this because we are going to be campaigning,'" the insider told Page Six, adding that the Trump couple had a "major talk" over the weekend, which resulted in Melania "[agreeing] to be on board."

International Business Times could not independently verify the reports.

The former first lady has not been seen with her husband since Trump's indictment on charges related to alleged hush money payments to Daniels in 2016.

Melania didn't join her husband when he flew to New York for his arraignment last week for 34 felony business fraud charges by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

She was also absent from Trump's post-indictment speech at their Florida residence, though some of the former president's children and their spouses managed to attend the event.

But Melania broke her silence Sunday when she posted "Happy Easter!" on her Twitter account, together with a photo of a rose.