The Trump couple was previously photographed eating brunch together on Easter Sunday

Melania's office slammed news organizations that made "assumptions" about the former first lady

Melania Trump has been spotted with her husband Donald Trump amid speculations surrounding her relationship with the former president since his indictment.

A photo surfaced Friday of Melania appearing relaxed, smiling and holding the former president's arm. Onlookers surrounded the pair in a room decorated in gold, with a buffet in the background.

The picture was posted on Instagram by a visitor at the Trump couple's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, who revealed in the caption that the snap was taken on Thursday night.

The same Instagram account published a short video of Trump greeting guests during the event, while the former first lady talked to other people in the background.

This was the second time the Trump couple had been photographed together since the former president was indicted and arrested over the business fraud charges slapped against him by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal counts relating to an alleged hush-money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Photos earlier published by the New York Post showed Melania and her husband having an Easter Sunday brunch at their Florida residence on April 9.

The latest photo of the Trumps came after the former first lady blasted news organizations for publishing stories about her based on information from unnamed sources and making "assumptions" about her opinions and marriage.

Last week, Melania's private office issued a statement via Twitter urging "readers to exercise caution and good judgment" when reading stories about the former first lady.

Her office added that the news organizations "fail to cite Mrs. Trump as a source of information."

People magazine previously published a story citing an unnamed source as saying that the 52-year-old former model was still "angry" with her husband over his alleged affair with and hush-money payments to Daniels.

It was followed by another People article claiming that Melania doesn't want to be involved in her husband's White House comeback. Other unnamed sources told People that the former first lady was reportedly "not comfortable" joining her husband's campaign rallies and speaking engagements.

The magazine's sources also claimed that Melania prefers to be left alone at their residence in Florida.

However, a report by the New York Post's Page Six contradicted People's, with an unnamed source claiming to the former that Melania agreed to be involved in her husband's 2024 campaign.

Page Six's source alleged that the former president begged Melania to join his presidential campaign, adding that the couple had a "major talk" in which the former first lady "agreed to be on board."

Melania came under intense scrutiny due to her notable absence during her husband's arraignment in a Manhattan courthouse earlier this month.

She was also nowhere to be seen during Trump's post-indictment speech at Mar-a-Lago, though some of her husband's children and their spouses were present at the event to show their support.