KEY POINTS Taeyeon held her fifth solo concert, called "The ODD of Love," at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea

SNSD members Tiffany, Sooyoung, Yoona, Hyoyeon and Seohyun all showed support for her

Aespa's Karina attended day 1 of the concert along with Le Sserafim

SNSD leader Taeyeon — now one of the most successful soloists in K-pop — held her fifth solo concert, "The ODD of Love," in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday and Sunday.

A number of K-pop stars flocked to the KSPO Dome to support the 34-year-old "Make Me Love You" singer, including her fellow SNSD members and artists from the second to the fourth generation.

Below is the complete list of K-pop idols who watched day 1 and day 2 of Taeyeon's show at one of the largest concert venues in the country.

1. SNSD's Tiffany, Sooyoung, Yoona, Hyoyeon and Seohyun

티파니 윤아 수영 효연 웅니 와써 ㅠㅠㅠㅠ

The bond of SNSD is unmatched. The majority of the group's members, including Tiffany, Sooyoung, Yoona and Hyoyeon, cheered and sang along with their "unni" — older sister in Korean. They were even spotted waving their own lightsticks in the crowd.

It is unclear whether Seohyun joined the other members, but she was spotted arriving at the concert venue as well.

2. Shinee's Minho, Taemin and Key

The "ODD of Love" show also saw the reunion of K-pop idols from the second generation, as Shinee members Minho, Taemin and Key were also spotted at the concert, seated just a row away from the SNSD members. The three members appeared to have met up at the venue as they arrived separately.

3. Aespa's Winter

Aespa member Winter arrived at the concert venue in an all-black ensemble paired with a mini handbag. It was unclear, however, if she watched the show alone or with her friends. She attended day 2 of "ODD of Love."

4. Aespa's Karina

Another Aespa member was spotted among the 18,000 concertgoers: their leader Karina. A video, uploaded by Twitter user @KRNGlobalUnion, showed the 23-year-old being escorted outside the venue after the concert ended. Photos circulating online showed that she tagged along with Le Sserafim.

5. Le Sserafim

The five members of Le Sserafim seemingly had a girl's night out at Taeyeon's solo concert. Sakura, Chaewon, Kazuha, Eunchae and Yunjin were seen arriving at the venue accompanied by their security team and managers.

During the concert, they apparently met up with Aespa's Karina, as seen in a photo shared by Twitter user @ujiminphoria on the platform.

Karina sitting besides Chaewon and lesserafim members. Our 00 liner😭

6. Lovelyz's Yein

Former Loveylz member Yein was snapped at the KSPO Dome wearing a casual ensemble composed of jeans and a one-sided shoulder top. She arrived at the venue along with SNSD's Tiffany.

7. Hanhae

South Korean rapper Jung Han-hae — professionally known as Hanhae — gave an update on his Instagram account Sunday, showing his followers that he attended Taeyeon's concert. Though he didn't show his face, he did share a light stick he brought with him to the show and even tagged Taeyeon's Instagram account.

8. IVE's Liz, Yuijin, Gaeul and Leeseo

Four out of six members of IVE made their way to the KSPO Dome wearing their most comfortable outfits, including baggy cargo pants, a sweatshirt and a T-shirt. Liz, Yuijin, Gaeul and Leeseo were accompanied by their security team as they searched for the entrance to their seats.

9. Super Junior's Eunhyuk and Donghae

Fellow SM Entertainment artists Eunhyuk and Donghae of Super Junior — one of the most popular K-pop groups in the industry since the early 2000s — showed their support for Taeyeon by attending the second day of "ODD of Love." A video, shared by Twitter fan account @hi_he11o6, showed the pair grooving along to an upbeat track from the SNSD member.

10. NCT's Doyoung

NCT member Doyoung made his way to the entrance of the KSPO Dome Saturday with bodyguards over the weekend for Taeyeon's concert. He sported a long-sleeved oversized polo shirt and denim jeans. It was unclear if he attended the show alone or met up with his friends inside.

11. Son Naeun

Former Apink member Naeun watched Taeyeon's concert and was just seated a few seats away from Aespa's Karina and some members of Seventeen.

Naeun seems to be a huge fan of the "Fine" hitmaker as it wasn't the first time she attended one of the latter's concerts. Twitter user @taengirenes took to the platform to photos of Naeun attending an old Taeyeon performance and her most recent show.

naeun at taengcon then and now 🥹

12. JYJ's Jaejoong

Kim Jaejoong — a former member of JYJ before he left in April — briefly attended one of the most highly anticipated concerts of 2023. He was spotted quickly leaving the venue before the show officially concluded.

13. Seventeen's Hoshi, Vernon, Dino and Seungkwan

Following the success of their comeback album "FML," Seventeen's members now have more than enough free time to enjoy a concert. It appeared that members Hoshi, Vernon, Dino and Seungkwan decided to attend day 1 of "ODD" together on their day off.