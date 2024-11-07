Hertz issued an apology after a customer was incorrectly charged $10,000 for exceeding the mileage limit on a rental car, despite the booking deal promising "unlimited" miles.

The customer, who took a month-long road trip and racked up 25,000 miles on the car, returned it to Hertz expecting no issues. As he attempted to give the car back, the rental location attempted to charge him an excessive mileage fee, arguing that "unlimited" did not apply to such an extreme distance, The Drive reported.

The situation, which was recorded and shared on TikTok, escalated when the Hertz employee threatened to call the police.

"You're going to charge this to $10,000 to my credit," the man asked the Hertz employee. "That's not even allowed. I never signed."

"You show me where it says I can't charge it," the employee responded. "You also never signed anything saying you were going to be allowed to drive 25,000 miles in a month."

The video soon went viral, leading to widespread outrage over the unclear terms of what "unlimited miles" in rental agreements meant.

The rental car company has since issued a public apology and clarified that the customer will not be charged.

"Customer satisfaction is our top priority at Hertz, and we sincerely regret this customer's experience at one of our franchise locations," Hertz said in a statement. "Per the terms of the contract, the customer will not be billed for mileage. Our franchisee is addressing the employee's conduct and reinforcing our customer service standards and policies to ensure they are understood and followed consistently across our locations."

