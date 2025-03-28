The supplement industry is booming, with millions of consumers relying on vitamins, minerals, and herbal products to support their health. In reality, it has expanded from approximately 4,000 products in 1994 to around 80,000 in recent years, with over 80% of US consumers taking some form of supplement. Yet, a troubling reality exists, one of inadequate testing, inconsistent regulatory oversight, and a lack of transparency. The very products designed to enhance well-being may, in some cases, pose serious risks due to inaccurate data, lack of proper communication, and, in some cases, poor testing protocols.

For supplement manufacturing facilities, laboratory testing is mandatory. It ensures product quality, potency, and safety. However, one of the many issues that they face is the lack of communication with laboratory scientists, the ones who are analyzing their products. "Often, companies don't know the testing that is required, and I believe this is the laboratories' responsibility to help them understand," explains Nisrin Samsum, co-founder of Ethos Analytics, a specialized supplement testing lab. "The problem is that you don't get to speak to the person actually conducting the tests—you're just handed a certificate with little to no extra information."

In many cases, labs don't even bother checking whether companies are requesting the right tests. They just provide results with little to no context, leaving companies with a simple 'pass' or 'fail' outcome without any explanation. Nisrin had witnessed this firsthand before co-founding her own laboratory.

This lack of communication creates a ripple effect. If a supplement fails a potency test, for example, the client is left guessing whether the issue lies in the raw ingredients, formulation, or manufacturing process. Without clear guidance, companies may unknowingly release subpar products, exposing consumers to ineffective or sometimes even harmful supplements.

Another overlooked area is heavy metal contamination. A report by the Clean Label Project found that nearly half of protein powders from 70 top-selling brands contained unsafe levels of heavy metals such as lead and cadmium.

Furthermore, many labs report results in a way that fails to account for real-world consumption. For example, regulations might allow a certain level of heavy metals per gram of product, but if the serving is 10 grams, the actual exposure could be dangerously high. "Most labs overlook these considerations," Nisrin explains. "That means products that should fail due to high heavy metal content are passing due to inaccurately applied math."

For consumers, these testing failures can have serious consequences. Take, for instance, the surge in demand for immune-boosting supplements during COVID-19. Many products advertised high doses of vitamin C, zinc, and elderberry, but independent testing later found that some contained little to none of these key ingredients.

In other cases, mislabeled or contaminated products can pose direct health risks. Without proper microbial testing, supplements may be tainted with bacteria or mold, leading to foodborne illnesses. Heavy metals such as lead, arsenic, and cadmium, commonly found in herbal supplements, can accumulate in the body over time, leading to serious health complications.

Recognizing these widespread issues, Ethos Analytics is on a mission to bring transparency, communication, and accuracy to supplement testing. Founded by sisters Nisrin and Noel Samsum, the woman-owned laboratory is challenging industry norms by offering more than just a pass/fail certificate.

"One of the biggest complaints in the industry is a lack of understanding regarding results," Nisrin says. "That is why we don't just hand over a report. We work closely with companies to identify where things went wrong and how they can improve their products and processes."

Ethos Analytics offers tailored testing methods based on product type. They do not take a one-size-fits-all approach. By adjusting testing protocols based on the specific product matrix and properly communicating with their clients, Ethos makes sure that accurate and meaningful data is provided to both manufacturers and supplement brands.

Fixing the supplement industry's testing problem will require more than just better lab practices; it demands a shift in industry culture. "We need more education for manufacturing facilities, brands, and consumers," Nisrin emphasizes. "Clients need a higher level of transparency through communication, and consumers need access to real, verifiable data about what they're putting into their bodies."

While the supplement industry is not held to the same strict standards as pharmaceuticals, she argues that basic quality and safety benchmarks must be enforced more rigorously. "Most supplement companies genuinely want to do the right thing," she says. "They're spending their resources on testing because they care about quality. But if the labs they're relying on are giving them the bare minimum, it hurts not just their business but the entire industry and, most importantly, the consumers."

The conversation around supplement testing is long overdue, especially as more consumers demand transparency and safety in the products they use. It's time for the industry to embrace higher standards, greater transparency, and a commitment to public safety. More players in the game that truly empower their clients with the necessary tools and knowledge are needed to make a real change, and with pioneers like Ethos Analytics leading the way, real change might finally be on the horizon.