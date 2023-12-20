Alejandro Hinojosa Sr., in 1963, laid the foundation for Hino Gas, a flourishing propane business that has now reached its remarkable 60th-year mark. The company is now run by his son, Alejandro Hinojosa Jr. (Alex), continuing his legacy.

Born in 1938, Alejandro Hinojosa Sr. lost his father at the age of three but inherited an entrepreneurial legacy. He moved from Mexico to Southwest Texas in 1954. With no college degree, just vocational training, he worked diligently as an accountant in a segregated industry.

Saving enough, Hinojosa Sr. acquired a propane bobtail delivery truck, pioneering four-wheel drive technology in the Rio Grande Valley. He delivered propane to mostly rural domestic customers. Since he was the only one with a truck, farmers began ringing his doorbell. His foresight into the agricultural market's propane needs, especially during the 1973-74 oil embargo, propelled Hino Gas to new heights. Federal allocations for propane transportation to Mexico and South Texas refineries marked the business's ascent to success.

Hino Gas' success lies in Hinojosa Sr.'s envisionment when he started converting commercial truck fleets to propane in the 1970s to cater to the dairy industry. Alex fondly recalls tagging along with his father at the age of 8, admiring the work of the professionals around him, and taking all of that information in.

"In those days, there were no time limits for commercial driving, and there was only one license for any type of vehicle. He devoted a significant portion of his working life to the pursuit of financial gain," reflects Hinojosa Jr. "My father was a modest individual who enjoyed the finer things in life, such as automobiles, jewelry and clothing. However, he was not a fan of media attention. He was a very interesting man."

Despite never picturing himself in the family business, Alex joined Hino Gas. His father's conservative approach led to a clash of ideas, prompting Alex to manage Hino Electric Power Company, which transacted in ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas). Tragedy struck in 2017 when Hinojosa Sr. succumbed to cancer, but his legacy lived on through Alex, who became the sole owner of Hino Gas in 2018, selling the Hino Electric Power Company to another company.

As a little boy, Alex owned many Hot Wheel cars. "He used to say Hot Wheels are just matchboxes. My father aspired to earn sufficient income to purchase a refrigerator, simply to have a cold drink," he recalled. This perseverance reflects his father's determination to make a legacy for himself and his future generations.

Hinojosa Sr.'s hands-on approach to managing trucking, tank and pipe system installations, propane deliveries, and propane motor fuel, reflected the American dream. Humble, proud and averse to media attention, he built a unique enterprise that continues to stand out in the LP gas industry.

As Hino Gas celebrates six decades, Alex recognizes the immense groundwork laid by his father. The challenges faced in the petroleum and gas industry in today's regulatory landscape underscore the extraordinary feat of building and sustaining such a business.

"He would always tell me and all the other employees, we need to take care of our customers. If we have no customers, we have nothing, so remember, the customer is always king, you must kiss the king's ring if you want to succeed," Alex says, recalling his father's words. This mindset was a huge driving factor for the business' exponential growth and will continue to drive growth for many years to come.