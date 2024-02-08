In a strategic move aimed at altering the landscape of artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots, Google announced Thursday an extensive rebranding of its renowned AI assistant, Bard.

This overhaul encompasses a fresh app and subscription options, exhibiting a substantial shift in Google's approach to AI-powered interactions. The reconditioned chatbot, called Gemini, surfaces as a formidable competition to OpenAI's ChatGPT, made to reshape the realm of virtual assistants.

Gemini, equipped by the eponymous suite of AI models, showcases Google's commitment to redesigning user experiences through advanced AI technology. The rebranding not only involves a change in nomenclature but also presents a new era of accessibility and functionality for AI-driven services.

The announcement discloses innovative ways for consumers to engage with Gemini. Not only Android users can now access a dedicated app for Gemini, iPhone users can also seamlessly connect with the AI assistant within the Google app on iOS devices. This extension of accessibility signifies Google's ambition to spearhead AI capabilities across diverse platforms and devices.

Affirming the push for AI advancement is Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, who emphasized the company's resolute commitment to AI during a Jan 30 earnings call. Pichai envisions an AI agent capable of executing infinite tasks on behalf of users, seamlessly integrating into everyday interactions.

Google also released a new AI subscription option customized for power users seeking access to Gemini Ultra 1.0, the company's most potent AI model to date. Priced at $19.99 per month through Google One, this subscription provides exclusive access to advanced AI capabilities and storage options.

Despite its English language restriction at launch, Google plans to extend Gemini's linguistic repertoire to include Japanese and Korean, with further language expansions in near future. This global outreach represents Google's commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, catering to diverse user demographics around the globe.

The rebranding of Bard expands to encompass enterprise solutions, with Google Workspace and Google Cloud now rebranded as Gemini for Workspace and Gemini for Google Cloud, respectively.

Another key highlight of the Gemini rebrand is its focus on personality and contextual understanding, unlike traditional AI interactions. Google aims to instill Gemini with a distinct persona, enabling more engaging and intuitive user experiences.

Sissie Hsiao, a VP at Google and general manager for Google Assistant and Bard, stated in a media briefing that Google conducted blind tests with users of Gemini and other leading chatbots and declared Google to be "the most preferred chatbot." He also confirmed that Google granted 100 leading AI experts access to the advanced version of Gemini and advised them to challenge the bot with complex requests. "They've been really excited and giving us really positive feedback."

Google's bold move into the AI chatbot arena represents a huge milestone in the ongoing evolution of virtual assistants. With Gemini poised to rival industry stalwarts like ChatGPT, the stage is ready for a dynamic and competitive landscape powered by innovation and user-centric design.