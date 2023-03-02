KEY POINTS Craig Melvin said Hoda Kotb's absence from the "Today" show was due to a "family health matter"

Kotb's last live appearance on the show took place on Feb. 17

Kotb has been posting cryptic messages on Instagram over the past week

Hoda Kotb has been missing from the "Today" show for more than a week due to a "family health matter."

Craig Melvin, who was co-hosting the show alongside Sheinelle Jones and Al Roker, gave the update on Wednesday's episode of "Today" while addressing viewers' concerns regarding Kotb, who has been absent from her NBC morning news program since mid-February.

"As for Hoda, we know some of you are wondering how she's doing," Melvin said during Wednesday's broadcast. "We can tell you that Hoda's OK. She's got a family health matter that she's been dealing with."

Both @SavannahGuthrie and @HodaKotb are off today, with Savannah recovering from a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. As for Hoda, she is okay and handling a family health matter. We're sending our love to them both and can't wait to see them in the studio soon 🧡 pic.twitter.com/EcfVV1zsac — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 1, 2023

Kotb's "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie was also noticeably absent Wednesday morning.

Although she briefly appeared during Tuesday's broadcast, she had to immediately exit the show after testing positive for COVID-19.

"Savannah—she is at home after a positive COVID test yesterday," Melvin said of Guthrie's absence.

"We are wishing our friend a speedy recovery," he said, adding that they "look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back here at the desk very, very soon."

Kotb, who was named co-anchor of "Today" in 2018, last made a live appearance on the show on Feb. 17. Three days later, she appeared in a pre-recorded segment alongside Jenna Bush Hager for the President's Day broadcast of their "Today With Hoda & Jenna" show. She has since been absent from the network.

But while she's been missing from her programs, Kotb has been actively posting cryptic messages on Instagram over the past week.

One of her posts read: "Here's to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them." Another said, "Choose Hope," while another read, "Sometimes miracles are just people with kind hearts."

The posts sparked concern among her fans, who flocked to the comments section to ask what happened to her.

"Seriously, what is going on with you? I know you have a right to privacy, but your truest fans have noticed your absence, and these posts... [We're] worried about you," one user wrote.

Another commented, "Hoda, can you PLEASE tell us what's going on? This is brutal for your fans."

"'Today' show just isn't the same without you! I hope you're OK, but boy if they are letting you go... people are going to drop like [flies] watching 'Today.' We love Hoda!" a third user said.

"Seems odd you aren't responding to all those worried about you. Seems off-brand. Truly none of our business, but you have shared so much in the past, it seems to be expected. Wishing you well," a fourth user expressed.

Kotb, who is mother to daughters Haley and Hope, has yet to release an official statement regarding her absence from "Today" and "Today With Hoda & Jenna."