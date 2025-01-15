A Washington state hospital faces lawsuits after mistakenly taking the wrong patient off life support when a different family authorized the removal for someone else.

On August 8, 2021, David Wells was rushed to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center after choking, KGW-TV reported.

Hospital staff misidentified him as his roommate, Michael Beehler, and contacted Beehler's family about life support decisions.

Believing the patient was her brother, Debbie Danielson made the heart-wrenching decision to end life support. Days later, Beehler called his family, revealing he was alive, and the deceased was Wells.

On December 3, David Wells' son, Shawn, and Beehler's family filed lawsuits against PeaceHealth and other involved parties, citing negligence and emotional distress.

Investigations revealed lapses in patient identification protocols at the hospital, though PeaceHealth claims it has since implemented corrective measures.

The lawsuits aim to hold PeaceHealth and associated entities accountable for the mix-up and emotional harm caused. The plaintiffs seek compensation and reforms to prevent future errors.

