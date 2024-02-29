The House passed a short-term funding bill Thursday to prevent a government shutdown before the approaching weekend deadline. The bill, approved in a 320-99 vote, extends government funding deadlines to March 8 and March 22, providing lawmakers more time to work on spending bills.

While there's agreement on six bills covering areas like military construction and agriculture, disagreements persist on six others, including funding for the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security. Some Republicans, especially from the conservative wing, are pushing for policy riders related to women's reproductive rights, adding complexity to negotiations.

Speaker Mike Johnson successfully maneuvered the bill's passage under suspension of rules, avoiding potential conservative opposition. This marks the fourth stopgap bill in this Congress and the third under Johnson's leadership. Despite opposition from 113 Republicans, the bill received support from 207 Democrats, highlighting a reliance on Democratic votes.

Negotiators plan to make the text of the bills due on March 8 and March 22 public this weekend for member review. However, concerns persist about unresolved issues, particularly related to nutrition programs and gun-related matters. Conservative Republicans seek to include their policy priorities in the funding bills, but GOP leadership urges caution, warning against expecting major wins.

The tension within the Republican party, especially regarding short-term spending bills, adds complexity to the budget negotiations. The specter of a government shutdown looms, emphasizing the urgency for lawmakers to find common ground.