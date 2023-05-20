KEY POINTS Tracy Vanderhulst was booked into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino

A 38-year-old teacher in Yucaipa, California, has been arrested for allegedly having unlawful sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old male student.

Tracy Vanderhulst, a teacher at Yucaipa High School, was arrested and booked into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino Thursday, according to a news release from the Yucaipa Police Department.

Vanderhulst was released after posting $30,000 bail, Patch reported, citing the County of San Bernardino Superior Court.

She was named "teacher of the year" at Yucaipa High School in 2017, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The school said Vanderhulst "offers up a rigorous mathematics curriculum and deep caring for her students," according to a now-deleted tweet.

A YouTube video posted in 2016 showed her teaching a math honors course to mostly freshmen.

Authorities said the Yucaipa Calimesa Joint Unified School District "worked cooperatively" with its investigation.

Detectives believe there may be more alleged victims.

They urge those with information to call Detective Rachel Young of the specialized investigations division, crimes against children at 909-890-4904. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.

