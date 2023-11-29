Most, if not all, business owners know the significance of a high-quality business network. Broadening their list of professional contacts and retaining positive relationships with not only their clients, but also other experts in the industry, will help them stay updated on trends and developments in their respective sectors, enabling them to receive and offer valuable information that opens up new opportunities they might otherwise not find on their own.

Networking provides numerous benefits, such as identifying business leads, understanding industry standards and practices, staying informed about key trends, increasing brand awareness, and receiving mentorship.

CIBN Connect, a community of entrepreneurs, business owners, and sales professionals from all over the globe, understands the utmost importance of connecting through networking.

CIBN Connect has mastered networking to a T, enabling them to develop a unique and modern networking approach that actually works. The primary objective of the leading networking company is to help entrepreneurs and business owners network profitably through training and mentoring for tangible results. Unlike traditional networking methods, CIBN Connect's strategy entails taking the hand of the entrepreneur or business owner and guiding them through the entire networking journey in less time and for less money, without assuming they know how to network -- a common mistake networking advisers or companies commit.

Kerry George, the CEO of CIBN Connect, noted, "We realized that there's a difference between being told to utilize networking and being trained to do so. We can't just hope for entrepreneurs or business owners to wing it and hope it all works out."

The leading networking company offers a Social Media Boot Camp, a course for beginners and experts wanting to learn the basics of properly utilizing social media platforms and other practical information they can immediately apply to their businesses to boost revenue growth. Other courses CIBN Connect provides include the Max Plus sales program, which focuses on leveraging sales contracts, and the Quarter Launch, which aids business owners in making SMART (specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound) goals and assessing their 90-day projections. There is also the Excalibur MasterMind Program, which teaches "masterminds" how to employ a strategy that will bring them over $150,000 annually.

Interested individuals can join CIBN Connect's networking memberships. With a growing networking group across the United States, Canada, and Europe, CIBN offers an online and in-person membership open to everyone. The networking company also offers the Bold, Beautiful & In Business women's networking membership, which comes with training sessions on social media and more.

CIBN Connects founder Kerry George is set to publish a new book called "Smart Networking: The $150,000 Method," which details how business owners could increase their bottom line revenue by $150,000 in a year through business networking. Ultimately, the exceptional team behind CIBN Connect continues to help entrepreneurs, business owners, and sales professionals achieve success through modern networking.

For more information, please visit CIBN's YouTube Channel HERE