St. Patrick's Day is here once again, meaning the time to sit down to a traditional and savory meal of corned beef and cabbage is also once again upon us. However, if making this staple meal has you a little freaked out, don't worry—we have a fool-proof recipe for you that will make this as easy as finding something green to wear.

Here's how to make corned beef and cabbage for St. Patric's Day (via The Suburban Soapbox).

What You Need:

1 tbs. Canola Oil

1 3-lb. Corned Beef Brisket

12 oz. Ale or Lager

24 oz. Water

3 Carrots, roughly chopped

3 Celery Stalks, roughly chopped

1 tsp. Dry Mustard

½ tsp. Dried Thyme

½ tsp. Mustard Seeds

1 Bay Leaf

1 tbs. Olive Oil

1 tbs. Butter

1 ½ cups Sliced Vidalia Onion

1 Head Savoy or Green Cabbage, core removed and sliced

1 tsp. Kosher Salt

½ tsp. Fresh Ground Pepper

How To Make It:

1. Preheat oven to 300 degrees. In a large dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat and add brisket to the pan fat side down and cook until golden brown, appx. 4-5 minutes. Turn over to brown the other side, appx. 5-6 minutes. Turn off the heat and drain the fat.

2. Pour ale over brisket, then stir in water, carrots, celery, mustard, thyme, mustard seeds and bay leaf. Cover and transfer to the oven for 3 hours.

3. When the brisket has one hour left to cook, heat olive oil in a large skillet, then stir in the butter until melted. Add the onion and cook until soft, Add cabbage and cook until wilted. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer skillet to oven and roast for 15-20 minutes, stirring after 10.

4. After the brisket is done, remove it from the oven and allow it to rest for 10-15 minutes covered with foil before slicing against the grain. Serve with cabbage.