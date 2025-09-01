When Holt Price talks about helping small business owners, it's clear he's speaking from experience. The founder of Nomad Capital Advisors didn't start in finance with a suit and tie and a corporate cubicle. He began his professional journey on the open ocean, chasing the dream of becoming a professional sailor. From the Caribbean to San Francisco, Price worked as a first mate and later a sailmaker, eventually supervising a manufacturing facility producing sails for yachts. It was there, amid ropes and rigging, that he first cut his teeth on running a business.

But life had more chapters in store. Seeking a new challenge, Price earned his MBA from a leading university in New York City and landed on the corporate bond desks of an American financial services firm, navigating global investment banking. While the work brought financial success, it lacked the fulfillment he sought. "I made good money, but it was not fulfilling," Price recalls.

Midway through his career, Price made a bold pivot. He moved his family to Montana and embraced entrepreneurship. He launched a high-end fitness franchise, only to face the harsh realities of timing and market fit. But he did not stop. Price turned his focus to a dog breeding business, raising capital, restructuring operations, and ultimately growing the company to a successful exit over five years.

These diverse experiences shaped the mission behind Nomad Capital Advisors. Price saw too many business owners pouring their blood, sweat, and tears into ventures without realizing their value or potential exit strategies. "There are so many people whose focus is on their business. They grind day in and day out, but they don't know how to value their business, how to market themselves, or how to identify potential buyers," he shares. "I've been through all of that, and more. Why would I not help them?"

Nomad Capital Advisors is designed to guide entrepreneurs, founders, and small business owners through every stage of growth, transition, and exit. Whether clients are seeking growth capital, liquidity through debt or equity, or a complete sale of their business, Price and his team tailor strategies to the unique needs of each company.

What sets Nomad apart is Price's lived experience. "I've lived it," he says. "I understand the challenges, the fears, and the unknowns. That experience allows me to connect with clients in a language they understand and to guide them in ways that actually work."

Beyond the numbers, Price sees his work as a service. "Imagine helping someone dream of an unknown future and then shaping that dream into reality," he says. "Watching that happen is deeply fulfilling. What could be more meaningful than helping others be happy and successful?"

Nomad Capital Advisors starts every engagement by understanding the client's goals, conducting a thorough valuation, and crafting a strategic plan to grow or transition the business. Price emphasizes that the process isn't just transactional; it's deeply personal. It's about bringing the right partners together at the right time and helping business owners realize the value of their hard work.

For Holt Price, finance is more than numbers; it's about people, experience, and transformation. His journey from sailor to Wall Street banker to entrepreneur has given him a unique lens, one that allows him to help others navigate the unpredictable waters of business with clarity, strategy, and confidence.