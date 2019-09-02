Thomas Markle has not met his grandson yet. Meghan Markle hasn’t spoken to her father in months, and it seems he thinks talking to tabloids yet again will fix their relationship. This time, he is talking about how upsetting it is that he hasn’t met baby Archie, born in May.

“Of course I’m disappointed not to see Archie,” he told the Daily Mail. He revealed that he hoped motherhood would change the Duchess of Sussex’s perspective. “I had hoped becoming a mother would mellow Meghan and she would reach out,” he claimed.

Thomas and Meghan’s issues started when he posed for paparazzi pictures and started speaking to the press. It seems like Meghan has since cut him off, but that hasn’t stopped her father from speaking to the media.

He now claims that posing was intended to help him seem more presentable. “I was approached by a photo agency which said it would be a way to improve my image because the press were making me look like a homeless guy,” he said. He acknowledges that he wanted to publicly apologize but Meghan and Prince Harry advised him not to.

Thomas, who lives in Mexico, claims the Duchess of Sussex never even reached out to him after his two heart attacks just before her wedding.

“There was never any problem between Meghan and me until recently. I’ve stayed quiet because Meghan was pregnant with Archie but I’m speaking out now because they and their PR people are continuing to ghost me out of her life,” he added.

Last month, Meghan’s half-sister Samantha once again attacked the Duchess. Like her father, she feels her sister is being unfair. “She has been a disgrace to the Markle name. Our grandfather would disown Meg if she were alive to witness Meg’s coldhearted treatment of this family,” she told Daily Star.

Photo: Dominic Lipinski-WPA Pool/Getty Images