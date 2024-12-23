The 47th annual Kennedy Center Honors, held earlier this month, will be available to watch in full starting Dec. 22, 2024.

For those who missed the live event on Dec. 8, this broadcast offers a chance to celebrate an evening of artistic achievement.

Each year, the Kennedy Center Honors shines a spotlight on individuals whose extraordinary contributions have left a lasting mark on American life and culture through the performing arts.

Whether in music, dance, theater, opera, film, or television, these individuals hold a unique place in the national consciousness, with their influence inspiring audiences across the globe.

Hosted by Queen Latifah, a 2023 recipient, the event brought together luminaries from the entertainment world. Notable figures, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, were in attendance. Here's everything you need to know about how to tune in to the star-studded celebration.

How To Watch The Kennedy Center Honors

The official broadcast of the event was on CBS from 8:30 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET on Sunday.

If you prefer streaming, the event will be available on Paramount Plus, with subscriptions starting at $8 per month.

For an alternative, Fubo offers a comprehensive live TV streaming option. Starting at $80 per month, Fubo also provides a seven-day free trial, so you can get up to $35 off your first month of service.

Who Was Honored This Year?

This year's honorees include: