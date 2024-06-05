In recent years, climate change awareness has grown drastically, encouraging more and more individuals and businesses to be proactive. While the sentiment is there, not many people know where to begin, as there's a lack of sustainable, effective, and approachable solutions. Another issue, highlighted by Henry Albrecht, Co-Founder of TransaparenC, is the general mistrust in the carbon projects, preventing investors from supporting environmental initiatives at the required scale.

Many people who aren't well-versed in the carbon markets believe that carbon credits are often green-washed, and don't trust companies' carbon claims. The harrowing lack of confidence often comes from publicized analyses of individual projects, identifying that some of them overstate their carbon impact, sometimes by as far as 90%. Unfortunately, these publications define people's understanding of carbon markets, presenting a strenuous challenge for genuine, well-intended projects.

"Green-washing concerns, lack of trust, and lack of transparency all result in less capital being deployed into environment-forward schemes, driving less positive impact, which ultimately leads to a stagnant progress towards tackling climate change," added Henry.

Thinking of effective solutions to tackle the crippling distrust, Henry believes to have discovered the root of the problem—while there is information about carbon projects, it's either in a non-digestible format of over 100 pages-long reports or in generic PDF brochures with limited information. Especially in an era of social media where short reels and stories overpower long-form content, people's attention spans are getting lower, making these hefty reports outdated and of little value for most of society.

Gaining the trust of average, non-expert individuals is the only way to propel capital deployments to the carbon market. However, there are limited mechanisms that overview carbon projects in a way that engages and educates the general population in a meaningful way, preventing rapid positive change.

Striving to provide an end-to-end, ultimate solution, Henry Co-Founded TranspacenC, a platform carefully curated to put an end to mistrust and doubt in the market, ushering in an era of confidence and positive environmental change. Using geospatial AI and remote sensing technologies, such as satellite imageries, TransparenC provides visuals with multiple lenses, including, but not limited to, deforestation rates, fire, tsunami, or flooding risks, land classification, and NDVI biomass layers. That all-faceted solution promotes utter transparency in an industry scarred by mistrust, allowing investors and users from anywhere in the world to overlook any project's carbon emission impact, fact-checking its credit claims. Additionally, the immersive, visually enthralling platform is understandable to a wider audience, thereby stimulating a wider understanding of projects, and propelling efficient environmental changes. The platform is highly scalable and can visualize projects swiftly, at competitive prices.

Established in 2022, TransparenC is a culmination of Henry's qualifications, experience, and unquenched appetite for cutting-edge solutions that thrive in the highly developed modern world. Confronting the lingering doubt around carbon credit claims head-on, TransparenC's team developed an innovative, geospatial-powered platform enabling investors to confidently invest in voluntary carbon credits.

"TransparenC is that sweet spot between educating and entertaining people, providing a visually exciting, interactive platform," expressed Henry. "It's all about commoditizing crystal-clear, comprehensible data on carbon credits and projects in a way that's increasing people's attention capabilities."