Hunter Biden has revealed he is homeless and struggling financially, with millions in debt as he moves to dismiss a lawsuit against a former Trump aide over the publication of data from his infamous laptop.

In September 2023, Biden filed a lawsuit against Garrett Ziegler, a former aide to President Donald Trump, accusing him and his company, Marco Polo, of illegally publishing 128,000 emails allegedly from Biden's laptop, NBC News reported.

However, Biden's financial situation has taken a sharp downturn, leaving him unable to continue the legal battle.

In court filings on Wednesday, Biden's attorneys disclosed that he is facing "significant debt" and struggling to earn a living. His financial issues worsened after a wildfire in Los Angeles destroyed his rental home, leaving him without stable housing.

Additionally, his income from art sales and book royalties has sharply declined—he previously sold 27 paintings for an average of $54,500 each but has only sold one piece for $36,000 since December 2023.

Similarly, sales of his memoir, Beautiful Things, have dropped from 500 copies per month to fewer than 200.

Due to his financial troubles, Biden has asked the court to dismiss his lawsuit against Ziegler, though he left open the possibility of refiling in the future.

Originally published on Latin Times