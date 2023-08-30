Hurricane Idalia slammed into the Big Bend section of Florida's Gulf Coast early Wednesday, bringing heavy rains and winds as well as serious storm surge to the Sunshine State.

With sustained winds in access of 120 mph and an enormous storm surge that was estimated to be as high as 6.2 feet, Idalia made landfall near Keaton Beach as the largest storm to strike the Big Bend section in over a century.

Flooding was reported in Tampa Bay and up the Gulf Coast, while the massive rain and wind field was already impacting the Atlantic Coast, as Idalia began its trek across Georgia and the Carolinas to the Atlantic Ocean.

The storm is hitting during a king tide period that could make storm surge damage and beach erosion more serious on the East Coast. According to the National Hurricane Center, those in Idalia's path are advised to monitor the storm for updates.