GOP legislators in Tennessee recently filed a bill attempting to criminalize the publication of specific documents related to immigration enforcement in order to protect officials aiding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The bill, titled Senate Bill 1464, "makes certain records regarding immigration enforcement actions confidential and not subject to public disclosure by state or local government entities or officials."

This comes after Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell implemented an executive order requiring the Metro Nashville Police Department and Metro councilmembers to record and publicize any interactions with federal immigration authorities, reported WKRN.

Last month, a city document was released which described 35 interactions between Metro Police and immigration enforcement federal agencies. The report included the names of individuals such as a Metro Council member, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement analyst and Homeland Security officers. However, the names were later redacted.

O'Connell refused to rescind the order, stating that it "helps makes sure that nobody can accuse local, state or federal entities of activity that did or did not occur," after Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton demanded that the order be repealed.

Sexton and Senator Majority Leader Jack Johnson, both Republicans, then joined forces to file Senate Bill 1464.

"Mayor O'Connell's decision to release sensitive information undermines the rule of law, violates public trust, and jeopardizes the safety of those who protect our communities. This bill makes it clear: if you use your office to interfere with federal immigration enforcement or endanger officers, there will be swift and serious consequences. Tennessee will not be a sanctuary for lawlessness," Sexton said in a statement.

