KEY POINTS A Latah County Jail inmate said Bryan Kohberger obsessively watches news coverage of himself

Kohberger reportedly attends weekly Sunday evening prayer sessions with a pastor

A jail official said Kohberger has been well-behaved throughout his detention

Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the November 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students, obsessively watches news coverage of himself while in jail as he awaits trial, a new report has claimed.

Current and former inmates and other individuals familiar with the situation inside Idaho's Latah County Jail, where Kohberger has been locked up without bail for two months, shared insights with the Daily Mail into the quadruple murder suspect's life behind bars.

An unnamed inmate told the U.K. outlet that Kohberger was hooked on watching news clips about his case after he was granted daytime access to a television.

"He watches himself all the time," the inmate alleged. "It's really kind of bizarre."

Another unnamed source inside the Idaho jail revealed to the Daily Mail that Kohberger meets with a local pastor every Sunday evening for a "private mass."

"He sits down with the pastor and receives his own private mass," the jail source claimed. "It's just the two of them. And no, I have no idea what they might talk about."

Other inmates alleged to the Daily Mail that Kohberger always has the "same expression," looks "straight ahead" and "never says anything."

Despite the actions observed by Kohberger's fellow inmates, a jail official told Daily Mail that the murder suspect has been well-behaved since he was detained in the facility in early January.

However, Kyler Ledet, a recently-released inmate, told the outlet that he was disturbed by the details of Kohberger's case and was happy that he wasn't in the same cell with him.

Kohberger is alone in his cell after authorities decided to keep him apart from other prisoners.

Kohberger is accused of stabbing to death four University of Idaho students, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, in an off-campus apartment home in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13, 2022.

The suspect, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University — a short drive from the scene of the killings across the state border — was arrested in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30, 2022, and extradited to Idaho in January to face four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

Prosecutors are seeking over 60 search warrants to compel tech and retailer companies to provide data related to Kohberger, according to court records.

The prosecution is also hoping to gather bank and social media information about Kohberger's victim in a bid to find a hidden link to the murder suspect's motive.

Legal analysts believe that the prosecution's move aims to quell any doubts that could be raised by Kohberger's defense lawyers during the trial.

Meanwhile, the judge handling Kohberger's case has granted the suspect's defense lawyer's request to appoint a co-counsel qualified for cases related to the death penalty.

The prosecution has not yet decided whether to seek the death penalty against Kohberger, but experts believe the defense team is bracing for such a move.

Kohberger is set to return to court for his preliminary hearing on June 26.