KEY POINTS BTK Killer's daughter urged Kohberger's fans not to worship or celebrate him

Kerri Rawson said some women had "unhealthy attachments" with her father

Rawson said giving private information to murder suspects could pose a risk to their lives

Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in murdering four Idaho university students, has received love letters from his fans while in jail.

Fox News reported that an online group had been established by individuals empathetic to Kohberger, in addition to the love letters received by the suspect.

The report of Kohberger having online fans has prompted Kerri Rawson, the daughter of BTK serial killer Dennis Rader, to issue a warning to those showing support to the Idaho murder suspect.

Rawson said those who "celebrate" murder suspects are only feeding their egos.

"They should not be celebrated or worshipped... in doing so, people are only feeding their egos," Rawson said.

In an interview with Newsweek, Rawson recalled that her father received fan mail while incarcerated at the Wichita jail.

Rawson said the BTK serial killer "perpetuated" it by replying to fan letters and sending artwork.

Rader's daughter added that some women had "unhealthy attachments" with her father, noting that some may have a sexual interest in criminals, also known as hybristophilia.

Rawson said people should remember that her father was a "dangerous sexual sadistic psychopath, a pathological liar, and a narcissist."

Rawson had also expressed concern to individuals writing letters to her father and Kohberger, arguing that sharing their addresses and private information to murder suspects could put their lives at risk.

Last month, a woman from Kentucky reportedly sent letters and photos of herself to Kohberger, calling the accused killer her "true love."

The woman, identified as Brittney Hislope, had begun writing about her feelings for Kohberger in January, a few days after the suspect got arrested in his family home in Pennsylvania.

Hislope claimed Kohberger, her "ideally my true love and perfect match," would not harm her if they could have connected well, despite not knowing the suspect's temperament.

Hislope also had a message to those who negatively judged her feelings toward Kohberger, saying they "may not understand certain true love connections."

Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminal justice graduate student, was accused of killing four University of Idaho students in an off-campus home last November.

Kohberger is facing four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

While awaiting his upcoming preliminary court hearing on June 26, Kohberger's defense attorneys lodged a court filing asking the judge to keep a gag order in place.

Kohberger's attorneys argued that the media's "grotesquely twisted" coverage of the murder case threatened the suspect's right to a fair trial.