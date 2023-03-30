KEY POINTS Kohberger's case's prosecutors notified an Idaho judge about "potentially Brady/Giglio material"

The Idaho judge granted a protection order to prevent the material from public view

An ex-prosecutor said the material could be about the officer's possible misconduct

An internal affairs investigation involving an officer could affect the Idaho multiple murder case of Bryan Kohberger.

Fox News reported that prosecutors notified Latah County Magistrate Court Judge Megan Marshall regarding the "potential Brady/Giglio material" related to an officer involved in Kohberger's murder case.

Brady material means information that could prove the defendant's innocence, while Giglio material refers to information that could affect the credibility of a witness.

Marshall granted the prosecutors' request for a protective order to shield the personnel records from public view.

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani gave insight into the latest development in Kohberger's case, arguing that the material could point to possible officer misconduct or a piece of information regarding the officer's past that questions his credibility as a witness.

"It could be anything," Rahmani, the West Coast Trial Lawyers president, said.

"It could be, beating his wife. It could be driving fast and when he's pulled over, pulling out his badge when he shouldn't. It could be smoking weed," he added.

Rahmani said prosecutors were obliged to disclose the information due to Supreme Court's rulings on Brady v. Maryland and Giglio v. United States.

Rahmani added that the Idaho prosecutors' move could likely be related to a possible request for a death penalty against Kohberger.

If prosecutors move to request a death penalty as a punishment for Kohberger, the suspect could likely face a firing squad.

Last week, Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little signed legislation allowing execution by firing squad, the fifth state to do so.

Little said the new law would minimize stress on corrections personnel, CBS News reported.

The Idaho Legislature approved the bill on March 20, allowing the state to execute a convicted criminal if it fails to obtain drugs needed for lethal injections.

Idaho GOP state Rep. Bruce Skaug, who pushed the return of the firing squad, noted that the method would lessen the possibility of botched executions compared to lethal injection.

In November 2022, Idaho canceled a scheduled execution of Gerald Pizzuto Jr. after authorities could not find lethal injection chemicals.

Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminal justice graduate student, is facing four counts of first-degree murder, considered a heinous crime in Idaho. The suspect was also charged with one count of burglary.

Kohberger was accused of killing four University of Idaho students, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20 and Xana Kernodle, 20, on Nov. 13, 2022.

Kohberger is scheduled to return to court for his preliminary hearing on June 26.