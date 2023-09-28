KEY POINTS A Cantopop boy group will celebrate its fifth anniversary in November

The group will hold its 9.5-hour fan meet at Hong Kong Disneyland

The group released its first English single last March 17

The members of the fandom MIRO will surely say, "It truly is the happiest place on earth," as they spend the day with their favorite idol group at Hong Kong Disneyland.

On Thursday, Hong Kong's top male idol group, MIRROR, announced the details of the fan meeting it will hold for its fans, MIRO, to celebrate the group's 5th debut anniversary. The 12-member Hong Kong or Cantopop boy group took to its social media to share that it will hold its "MIRROR 5th Anniversary Fantastic Meet" at Hong Kong Disneyland.

The theme park will be closed the entire day, so MIRROR and MIRO can spend the day together exclusively on Nov. 1, from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Despite being a 9.5-hour event filled with different activities, the tickets only cost 1,680 HKD (~$215), which is as good as the ticket prices for regular events that often last for just three hours, per Koreaboo.

According to the fandom's official Instagram account, the anniversary fan meet at Hong Kong Disneyland will include an all-in-one parade party at American Town Street and a fantastic mini concert at the Castle of Magical Dreams, among many others.

Per MIRROR's post, all 2023 official MIRO members received an exclusive code and a link to the designated ticketing website via email Thursday.

From 2 p.m. on Oct. 4, fans can log in to the selected POPTICKET ticketing website via the link sent to them and use the exclusive code to purchase their tickets. Two tickets can be purchased using the exclusive code.

For MIRO under 16 years old, they would need their parents to attend the fan meet.

In other news, MIRROR released its first English single, "Rumours," on March 17, nine months after the tragic accident at one of the group's scheduled concerts at Hong Kong Coliseum, where a large overhanging video screen fell and hit two dancers onstage.

MIRROR said that "Rumours" is a challenging but special project the group did in partnership with Sony Music Hong Kong to "fuel their ambition to return to slaying the stage," per Billboard.

"We're idols to these audiences; we have to stand up again," said member Stanley. "We have a lot of people supporting us. We can only say we're ready to go to work and go on stage again," added another member, Edan.

MIRROR debuted on Nov. 3, 2018, with its single "In a Second." The group was formed through ViuTV's reality talent show "Good Night Show - King Maker."

It is composed of 12 members: Frankie Chan, Alton Wong, Lokman Yeung, Stanley Yau, Anson Kong, Jer Lau, Ian Chan, Anson Lo, Jeremy Lee, Edan Lui, Keung To and Tiger Yau.