Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar has responded to a conservative influencer alleging that Omar's net worth is $83 million, shutting down rumors circulating social media about her income.

Conservative influencer Mila Joy, a self-proclaimed MAGA supporter, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, accusing Omar of having an $83 million net worth and insinuating that the liberal Democrat engaged in corrupt activity in order to accumulate wealth.

"Ever wondered how some politicians get rich in office? Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has reportedly turned her $175,000 annual salary into an astonishing $83 million net worth in just eight years," wrote Joy.

"This isn't just about numbers; it's about transparency and integrity. We need answers, not just speculation. The public deserves to know how their elected officials manage to accumulate such wealth," she continued.

Omar responded, clearing up some easily disproven misinformation in Joy's post while throwing in a jab at President Donald Trump.

"Dummy, first of all I haven't been in Congress for 8yrs and my net worth isn't $83 million dollars. I know your brain has rotten from the conspiracy theories you are consuming daily but try not to announce your stupidity to the world," wrote Omar.

"My salary is $174,000 before taxes, I don't have stock or own a home and still paying off my student debt. So if you are going to lie on something that is public, maybe try checking my public financial statements and you will see I barely have thousands let alone millions."

"Oh and before I forget, not everyone is as corrupt as the man you worship," she continued.

Other conservative accounts on X have continued to perpetuate the false notion that Omar's net worth amounts to tens of millions.

Ilhan Omar net worth $84 Million? HOW? https://t.co/gPkswEa5K8 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) February 9, 2025

Where is the source for this. I can't find it. I found out she is worth $5 million which still raises serious questions. pic.twitter.com/OMYXDW90qH — mini jig (@minijig1) February 10, 2025

While Omar's actual net worth is disputed, financial disclosures filed in 2019 indicated that she owned no assets, according to a report by AOL.

