Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker criticized the Trump administration after they filed a lawsuit over Chicago's migrant sanctuary policies, calling the legal action "a massive" distraction.

Pritzker accused the Department of Justice (DOJ) of blindsiding the state with the lawsuit while speaking on Chicago's West Side, WBBM reported. The suit challenges Illinois' sanctuary laws that prevent local police from assisting federal immigration raids.

"This administration is opaque, not transparent at all," Pritzker said. "They apparently are going after things that are, again, distracting from the big question, which is: Are they taking away Medicaid from a million people in Illinois?"

The governor dismissed the DOJ's claim that sanctuary laws undermine public safety, pointing to Trump's pardons for January 6 rioters and proposed cuts to federal law enforcement agencies as greater threats.

"When you pardon a bunch of January 6 perpetrators who attacked police, that's not making anybody safer," he said. "When you are firing thousands of FBI agents, when you're shutting down the CIA, getting rid of people, frankly, people who are trying to keep our country safe, that's not making anybody safer."

"Unlike Donald Trump, we follow the law in Illinois," he said, vowing to fight the lawsuit in court.

Originally published by Latin Times.