An Indiana man has avoided jail time despite admitting to a road rage shooting that left the victim paralyzed after a bullet severed his spine.

The incident took place September 22, 2023, following an altercation at the intersection of Lima and Production roads in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Wane reported.

Witnesses told police that the victim Byron Turner pulled his Dodge SUV in front of Channing Davenport's van, blocking it, and approached to confront him.

The argument intensified, leading Davenport to "pistol-whip" Turner with a gun, which accidentally discharged and struck him in the neck. Davenport immediately rendered aid and called for emergency assistance, telling officials the shooting was accidental.

"Oh [expletive]. Oh [expletive]. I shot him. I did not mean to shoot him," Davenport said moments after the gun went off, according to witnesses.

On Monday, November 25, Davenport was sentenced under a plea agreement to two years with the Indiana Department of Corrections.

The first year will be served in a residential facility, while the second year will be served on probation. Charges of aggravated battery were dismissed under the plea.

Meanwhile, Turner, the victim, faces a life of permanent paralysis due to the spinal injury.