A recent round of layoffs managed by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) had resulted in several U.S. government workers with top security clearances being let go without the standard exit briefings, a situation that could present serious national security risks, according to a report.

The employees with top-secret security clearances are required to undergo a final debriefing, which includes a review of the non-disclosure agreements they signed, guidance on handling classified information post-termination, and advice on how to respond if approached by foreign adversaries, Reuters reported, citing four sources in knowledge of the matter.

However, these sources revealed that several fired employees did not receive these critical briefings. This lapse in procedure could raise national security risks as these individuals dealt with secret information, from handling sensitive data related to nuclear weapons, power grid security, and U.S. international development programs, said former security officials.

Top-secret clearance holders are also required to turn in their department-issued laptops and acknowledge that revealing classified information after their dismissal is illegal.

Yet, in February, many employees let go by DOGE did not receive the standard security debriefing, with two sources confirming this omission, the report said. One of these sources, a former senior official at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), confirmed they were not briefed upon their termination.

A similar situation occurred at the Department of Energy (DOE), where a worker with top-secret clearance said that employees fired from the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) — a branch overseeing the country's nuclear arsenal — were not briefed either. Though access to departmental data was stopped, workers were not immediately required to surrender their laptops.

According to the latest unclassified report from the National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC), as of October 2019, over 1.25 million U.S. government employees, contractors, and others held top-secret clearances. But the number of those terminated by DOGE without receiving the mandatory exit briefing remains unknown.

Concerns Over Counterintelligence Risks

The failure to conduct exit briefings for employees with high-level security clearances is a grave concern for counterintelligence efforts, according to experts.

Kevin Carroll, a former undercover CIA officer, now a lawyer at Fluet, described the oversight as a "terrible counterintelligence risk."

"When you get read off the program, they remind you that you agreed to keep information confidential and it would violate the Espionage Act if you don't," he said.

The typical debriefing process also provides guidance on what to do if approached by foreign intelligence agencies attempting to recruit former employees or solicit classified material. The lack of this crucial procedure puts fired workers at greater risk of exploitation.

Mark Zaid, an attorney with expertise on national security law, emphasized that any departure from established security protocols raises concerns.

"The shortcuts and quick brash actions DOGE, and particularly its young, inexperienced non-security personnel are taking are creating serious and unnecessary security risks," Zaid added.

A current DOE source revealed that the fired employees could be vulnerable to foreign espionage efforts, especially as they no longer have a steady income.

One fired USAID specialist, who held top-secret clearance for programs aimed at preventing conflict and stabilizing regions in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, was also not debriefed. The specialist, terminated on Feb. 24, had used their clearance to access classified reports for making strategic decisions on humanitarian efforts to counter extremism.

Government Reacts

A spokesperson from the Department of Energy stated that the department is taking "appropriate steps" to ensure that recently dismissed employees are reminded of their legal obligations regarding classified information.

The recent departures come as the U.S. government remains on high alert for foreign attempts to steal sensitive information or recruit individuals as spies. Authorities have long warned about foreign espionage agencies, particularly from China, using social media platforms to target individuals with access to U.S. government secrets.

The NCSC recently warned that foreign intelligence services are posing as recruiters on professional networking platforms to gather information.