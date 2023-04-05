KEY POINTS The Colorado home was originally purchased for $500,000 in 1991

JonBenét Ramsey's death remains under investigation

The home is currently owned by the couple Tim and Carol Milner

The Boulder, Colorado, mansion where 6-year-old JonBenét Ramsey was found dead in 1996 is on sale for $6.9 million.

Sitting on a quarter acre of land, the Tudor-style home became the center of public attention after the young beauty pageant star was found dead by her father John in a windowless utility room on Dec. 26, 1996, hours after her mother Patsy made a 911 call to report her daughter missing with a ransom note left behind demanding $118,000 in payment, E! News reported.

Several conspiracy theories have since surfaced about Ramsey's death. But no charges were ever filed in the case, and it remains under investigation by Colorado police.

Described as "an impressive Boulder estate with [a] timeless appeal in an unbeatable location" in a Zillow listing for the property, the estate spans three lots, with a main house that has 7,240 square feet of living space. It also has a "stunning curb appeal with amazing Flatiron views," the listing said.

The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion is surrounded by other luxury homes, Pearl Street shops, restaurants and more.

One of the property's best features is that it's filled with windows that allow the sun to peak through, giving its residents natural light and warmth during the snowy and cold seasons.

Though it has a vintage design as it was built during the 1920s, it's fully equipped with modern furniture and kitchen appliances. The home has a wine cellar, fireplace, wet bar, media room and a spacious lower level with stone accents.

The gated property also boasts a "luxurious gourmet kitchen, catering kitchen, mature landscaping, expansive brick patio, gorgeous gardens [and] towering trees," the listing said.

The Ramsey family reportedly purchased the home back in 1991 for $500,000. They sold it to a group of investors for about $650,000 two years after JonBenét was asphyxiated and bludgeoned to death, and it has since been on and off the market, according to The Denver Post.

Tim Milner and his wife Carol Schuller Milner — the daughter of "Hour of Power" televangelist Robert H. Schuller — are the current homeowners, having bought the home for $1.5 million in 2004.

The estate was first listed for sale in July 2008 for an asking price of $2.68 million.

Houses that are sites of famous deaths or crimes often scare off potential buyers. But in an interview with Westword last month, Carol appeared unbothered by the speculations and admitted to having an "attachment to the house."

"I've never been one to back away from something just because it's a challenge or odd," Carol said. "I'd been tutored by my father and my faith to be thinking outside the box constantly. In fact, one of his famous sayings is, 'Make your box big enough for God to fit in,' which I think is pretty cool."

"So. I thought I couldn't just not go in because of this silliness in my brain. And the minute we walked across the threshold, there was such a whoosh of peace and anticipation," she said, adding that she was "stunned at how beautiful the home was" when she first encountered it.