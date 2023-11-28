* This is a contributed article and this content does not necessarily represent the views of IBTimes.

Having the right team is paramount in propelling a company forward. A skilled and motivated team can be the driving force behind a company's success. Each member brings their unique talents, perspectives and expertise to the table, contributing to the company's growth and innovation. A cohesive team fosters a positive work culture, promoting collaboration, creativity and a sense of purpose which can lead to increased productivity and customer satisfaction.

Galaxy Semiconductor Inc. is a pioneering company with a history of over 25 years, specializing in providing advanced software solutions for the semiconductor industry. Established in 1998, the company has become a recognized leader in the field, offering a comprehensive suite of products and services that empower engineers to tackle the intricate challenges of semiconductor manufacturing. Its expertise lies in test data analysis, yield and quality enhancement, as well as enabling engineers and managers to make informed decisions and continually improve their processes in chip manufacturing.

After initially becoming a standard-bearer in the industry, Galaxy Semiconductor was acquired by Mentor Graphics in 2016, which, in turn, was acquired by Siemens. However, under the visionary leadership of Philippe Lejeune and Wes Smith, the company experienced a revival. Recognizing its enduring value, they reacquired Galaxy Semiconductor, rekindling its original purpose and inaugurating "Galaxy Version 2.0." This reinvigorated version focuses on expanding its scope to provide process control software for the semiconductor industry, ensuring Galaxy Semiconductor remains at the forefront of innovation in this ever-evolving sector.

Galaxy Semiconductor has optimized its approach to product development and market expansion, thanks to two very distinct teams. The U.S. team primarily focuses on sales and marketing, with dedicated roles aimed at expanding market reach, promoting products and providing exceptional customer support and training. In contrast, the France team is responsible for product development and rigorous testing, featuring key roles such as developers, UI designers and research and development professionals. This thoughtful division of responsibilities ensures a comprehensive approach, enabling Galaxy Semiconductor to develop technically sound and innovative products in France while effectively promoting and supporting them in the market through its U.S. team.

The Team Behind the Transformative Success

The success of Galaxy Semiconductor's French team is firmly grounded in the dedication and diversity of its exceptional members. Each team member brings unique expertise and experience to propel the company's growth. We had the opportunity to meet with a few of them recently.

Bernard Garros, the current R&D Manager at Galaxy Semiconductor, has been pivotal in leading the company's research and development endeavors. His journey began in 1993 when he collaborated with Philippe on projects related to aging Teradyne testers in the semiconductor industry. What initially involved replacing peripherals eventually evolved into upgrading the CPUs of these testers. The team expanded as it took on various projects spanning electronics, software and the semiconductor industry. While its work with Teradyne testers continued, it also ventured into side projects such as developing software for credit card printers and cinema subtitles.

Sandrine Chirokoff is a seasoned software engineer with over 23 years of experience at Galaxy Semiconductor. Holding a Ph.D. in computer science specializing in program optimization from the University of Rennes 1, she has dedicated her career to cutting-edge software research and development in the semiconductor industry.

Hervé Thomy is an accomplished senior software engineer with extensive international experience in semiconductor technology, boasting over a decade of software engineering expertise. Zied Boulila, a technical scrum master, brings his technical acumen and leadership skills to the forefront, effectively bridging the gap between technical teams and agile project management to enhance project efficiency.

Arnaud Touchard, Galaxy's senior software programmer, brings experience in crafting real-time solutions for processing and managing large data volumes from stock market transaction flows. His strong command of C++ in a multithreaded context sets him apart. Nicolas Leroux, as the head of research and development, showcases continuous learning and adaptability to emerging technologies, making him an exceptionally qualified professional.

Gregory Pégot, an expert in software quality assurance and DevOps, ensures that software development and deployment meet the highest quality standards. Ghislain Mukendi, a senior QA engineer, focuses on upholding the quality and reliability of semiconductor technology products, driven by ambition and a proactive approach. These key team members, along with several others, are the backbone of Galaxy Semiconductor's success in France.

The cohesive team at Galaxy Semiconductor exemplifies the power of commitment, teamwork and shared values in spearheading transformative advancements in the semiconductor industry. Its ability to adapt to challenges, shared spirit and commitment to a balanced approach to work are central to its success. Its family-like atmosphere, characterized by trust, collaboration and a sense of belonging, is pivotal in fostering a positive work environment.

Galaxy Semiconductor's transition to web-based products with the upcoming launch of Hyperdrive underscores the company's unwavering commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements. This shift, supported by a diverse and talented team, positions the company for continued success in the semiconductor industry. Visit www.galaxysemi.com for more information.