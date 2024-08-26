Disney's battered movie business has some good news.

"Inside Out 2" has become the first animated movie to sell more than $1 billion worth of tickets outside the U.S.

The milestone marked the second record set by the Pixar Animation Studios sequel, which last month surpassed Disney's 2019 "Frozen II" as the highest-grossing animated feature.

The children's movie about the emotions felt by main character Riley Anderson has raked in nearly $1.65 billion worldwide according to reports Sunday.

That includes $646.3 billion in the U.S., Variety reported.

Outside the U.S., the top markets for "Inside Out 2" are Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., France and South Korea, according to Variety.

Its cast includes includes Amy Poehler as Joy, Maya Hawke as Anxiety and Kensington Tallman as Riley.

Pixar is a subsidiary of the Walt Disney Co., which is also enjoying box-office success with the R-rated "Deadpool & Wolverine" from its Marvel Studios.

The latest installment in the "Marvel Cinematic Universe" series has sold more than $1.2 billion worth of tickets globally, according to Deadline.

Disney stock was trading early Monday afternoon at around $91.50 a share, up more than 1%.