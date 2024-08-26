'Inside Out 2' Becomes First Animated Movie To Sell $1 Billion Worth Of Tickets Outside US
The milestone marked the second record set by the Pixar Animation Studios sequel
Disney's battered movie business has some good news.
"Inside Out 2" has become the first animated movie to sell more than $1 billion worth of tickets outside the U.S.
The milestone marked the second record set by the Pixar Animation Studios sequel, which last month surpassed Disney's 2019 "Frozen II" as the highest-grossing animated feature.
The children's movie about the emotions felt by main character Riley Anderson has raked in nearly $1.65 billion worldwide according to reports Sunday.
That includes $646.3 billion in the U.S., Variety reported.
Outside the U.S., the top markets for "Inside Out 2" are Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., France and South Korea, according to Variety.
Its cast includes includes Amy Poehler as Joy, Maya Hawke as Anxiety and Kensington Tallman as Riley.
Pixar is a subsidiary of the Walt Disney Co., which is also enjoying box-office success with the R-rated "Deadpool & Wolverine" from its Marvel Studios.
The latest installment in the "Marvel Cinematic Universe" series has sold more than $1.2 billion worth of tickets globally, according to Deadline.
Disney stock was trading early Monday afternoon at around $91.50 a share, up more than 1%.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Organized Crime Surge Threatens Chile's Longstanding Status As A Security Haven In Latin America
-
Pilloried South African Beauty Queen Gets Second Chance In Nigeria
-
US National Debt Is A 'Time Bomb' That Threatens The World: Swiss Finance Minister
-
Flawed Boeing Mission To Return To Earth With Rival SpaceX
-
JD Vance Calls Dig Against 'Childless Cat Ladies' A 'Joke'
-
Mary Trump Mocks Republican National Convention As 'White People's Funeral' Before DNC Spark And Fire
-
Court Grants Emergency Hearing Against Trump Over Unauthorized Use Of Isaac Hayes Song: Son
-
Awkward: RFK Jr. Has Called The Man He Just Endorsed For President 'Probably A Sociopath' And 'Barely Human'
-
Skiing In A Madrid Shopping Centre When It's 34C Outside
-
RFK Jr. Suspends Presidential Race, Throws Support Behind Trump, Pushes Harris Conspiracy