Tech company Intel is looking to boost worker morale by reinstating free coffee in break rooms after thousands were laid off this fall, and thousands more could still lose their job.

"Although Intel still faces cost challenges, we understand that small comforts play a significant role in our daily routines. We know this is a small step, but we hope it is a meaningful one in supporting our workplace culture," Intel wrote on its internal messaging forum, according to OregonLive.

The company previously stopped offering the beverages as well as fresh fruit in October as a way to cut costs. The announcement was made by signs posted in employee break rooms, as reported by Calcalist.

"This may lead to further employee departures. This comes on top of losing company vehicles and cuts to stock options. A 'small' thing like coffee really affects employees—it's just embarrassing," one Intel Israel employee told Calcalist.

Intel confirmed that they are bringing back coffee and tea to "enhance our workplace culture" in a statement to Calcalist.

In August, Intel announced plans to lay off 15,000 workers in locations around the globe this fall. So far, 1,300 employees have laid off in Oregon, hundreds have lost their jobs in Israel and more than 1,000 others have been laid off in Arizona, California and Texas, as reported by OregonLive.

Originally published by Latin Times.