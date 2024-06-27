Fx31Labs, launches an innovative, end-to-end recruitment platform tailored for high-growth companies seeking top tech talent. Fx31Labs was founded in 2022 to fuel the development, execution, and management of cutting-edge tech products. With the global market potential for AI-powered recruitment set to grow to $30 billion by 2030, Talent31's launch will enable Fx31Labs to champion forward-looking recruitment solutions that equip companies to seamlessly connect with world-class candidates. Talent31 addresses the fundamental challenges of tech recruiting like time to hire, the inability to access emerging tech talent pools, and the high cost of tech recruiting.

Talent31 extensively leverages generative AI to remove the hassle of hiring, from sourcing and screening, to legal agreements and remuneration. The platform's deep data insights and innovative features such as automated job description creation, a conversational interface (real-time) for recruiters, and highly accurate screening and search, allow recruiters to engage with previously unreachable talent pools and discover in real-time whether their interests are aligned. AI-powered resume and profile analysis helps companies see each hire's location, title, and expectations without needing to contact them for more information. If the recruiter is interested in a specific candidate, they can ask more in-depth questions. Talent31 empowers companies to reduce their time and cost to hire by up to 50% by commoditizing a previously complex process.

"Talent31 is revolutionizing recruiting because the platform provides recruiters and decision makers with a sense of certainty in time, effort and cost that they have lacked," CEO and co-founder Dr. Modi says. "Instead of waiting for weeks or months to make progress with a candidate, Talent31 helps companies get responses overnight and drastically improve how quickly they fill organizational gaps."

Talent31 is tailored for startups and high-growth companies to access the top 3% of talent in developing markets. Not only is this approach cost-effective for a company, but it also enables candidates to receive high-value opportunities at emerging as well as established organizations. So far, Talent31 has built a strong track record for quality and reliability. It has a 98% on-time delivery rate and an average time between five hours to two days until the first interview. This success stems from Fx31Labs' their ability to discover talent from emerging as well as established talent pools and their technical contributions across world-class organizations like Intel, IBM, Mastercard, Mckinsey, Deloitte, Cadence and more.

Fx31Labs is backed by seasoned technologists with over 100+ years of combined leadership experience. The company's co-founders, Dr. Nilesh Modi and Kush Saxena, bring unique perspectives to clients. With multidisciplinary knowledge spanning emerging technologies such as blockchain, generative AI, and IoT, Fx31Labs' tech and product accelerator services have been shown to improve launch times, revenue, and cost by up to 50%.

Dr. Modi has been in tech for over 25 years, having led research projects in computational lithography at Intel and launched disruptive products such as India's leading blockchain-powered digital signing solution and a DocuSign competitor.

Kush serves as an advisor and board member and offers Fx31Labs deep expertise in fintech ecosystems. He has diverse experience leading some of the world's most profitable organizations and investing in up-and-coming start-ups through Function Ventures, a leading fintech and commercetech venture accelerator.

Together, Kush and Dr. Modi have developed Talent31 as an intuitive solution to the biggest recruiting challenges. The platform is set to launch in June, enabling day-one access to a vetted deep tech talent pool of over 10,000, and growing, highly skilled professionals.

As Talent31's offerings are refined over the coming months, Fx31Labs plans to become a leading startup accelerator that fosters an AI-ready workforce capable of creating the businesses of the future.