In the world of online anonymity and data collection, the best proxy websites play a crucial role. They act as intermediaries between your computer and the internet, masking your IP address and online activity.

Brightdata, a prominent player in the proxy market, offers a vast network of residential and mobile IPs, making it a popular choice for many. However, for various reasons, you might be looking for alternatives, either due to cost, specific needs, or ethical considerations.

Fortunately, several other best proxy websites offer competitive and sometimes superior solutions. When evaluating options, consider factors like IP pool size, geo-targeting capabilities, connection speeds, pricing models, and customer support.

Best Proxy Websites

5. ScrappingBe

6. Soax

7. Smart Proxy

Here are some of the most promising Brightdata alternatives that we have selected for your after some research:

NetNut is a provider of premium proxies that offers a range of features and benefits to enhance your VPN experience.

The network is incredibly fast, ensuring that your projects are completed quickly and efficiently. Additionally, their competitive pricing and low failure rate make them a reliable and cost-effective choice for VPN services.

The user-friendly web UI is another feature that sets them apart from other VPN providers. The interface is easy to navigate, making it simple to manage your account and proxies.

Additionally, NetNut offers easy integration capabilities, allowing you to seamlessly integrate their proxies into your workflow.

Features:

Premium proxies

Proactive support

Fast network

Easy integration

Pros:

High performance

Competitive Pricing

Low failure rate

User-friendly interface

Cons:

Limited to HTTP(s) proxies

Not suitable for illegal activities

Pricing:

Plan Price Features Starter $300/mo Rotating Residential proxies Starter $350/mo Static residential proxies Starter $400/mo Mobile Proxies

IPRoyal is one of the best proxy websites that offers rotating residential proxies, which are perfect for conducting precise data gathering and ensuring complete anonymity from anywhere in the world.

Whether you're running a business or just need to keep your browsing activities private, IPRoyal can help you achieve your goals with ease. With unlimited bandwidth and complete control over IP changes, IPRoyal is a top choice among businesses looking for reliable and efficient VPN services.

One of the best features is its city/state targeting and flexible rotation/sticky options, which allow you to customize your VPN experience to meet your specific requirements. This level of control means you can easily switch between IPs and locations, making it easier to access restricted websites and content.

Features:

Rotating residential proxies

Accurate data collection

Unlimited bandwidth

City/state targeting

Pros:

Anonymity and privacy

Customizable IP changes

Unlimited traffic

Premium ISP providers

Cons:

Limited success rate on some websites

May not be compatible with all software

Pricing:

Plan Price Features Residential Proxies $455/mo Rotating residential proxies, SOCKS5 supported Mobile proxies $90/30 days 1M+ Residential IP Pool, Unlimited bandwidth

Oxylabs is a highly-regarded proxy service that offers a comprehensive range of advanced proxy solutions. With their Proxy Solutions, you can efficiently collect public data on a large scale with fewer IP blocks, thanks to their reliable and extensive proxy network that spans 195 countries globally.

Their Scraper APIs eliminate the need for proxy maintenance and complicated scraping techniques, making web scraping a trouble-free experience. Oxylabs also provides ready-to-use datasets that are customized to meet your data toolset requirements, saving you time and effort.

Oxylabs also offers mobile proxies, which are perfect for tasks that require a mobile IP address.

Features:

Proxy Solutions

Scraper APIs

Datasets

Extensive proxy network

Pros:

Global coverage

Effortless data gathering

Ready-to-use datasets

Reliable proxy network

Cons:

No SOCKS5 support

Higher pricing compared to some competitors

Pricing:

Plan Price Features Residential Proxies $99/mo 11 GB traffic, Free geo-targeting Mobile Proxies $200/mo 10 GB traffic, Automatic IP rotation

Storm Proxies is a reputable provider of proxy services that aims to offer its users an exceptional online experience. Their 1GB network is optimized for fast multi-threaded tools, which means that it can handle multiple requests simultaneously and provide a smooth experience even during peak hours.

With automatic and instant delivery, you can access their services immediately after payment, without any waiting time. Storm Proxies provides unlimited bandwidth, which means that you can enjoy uninterrupted browsing, streaming, and data collection without any restrictions on the amount of data you consume.

Storm Proxies has a global network of servers located in different countries, so you can choose the server location that best suits your needs. Additionally, they offer 24/7 customer support to help you with any issues or questions you may have about their service.

Features:

High-speed network

Fast multi-threaded tools

Automatic and instant delivery

Unlimited bandwidth

Pros:

High performance

Immediate access

Unlimited bandwidth

Fast multi-threading

Cons:

Limited to HTTP(s) proxies

No SOCKS proxies available

Pricing:

Plan Price Features Residential Rotating Proxies $50/mo 700k Residential IPs Pool, 1 Access IP Dedicated Rotating Proxies $39/mo Fast multi-threaded tools Sneaker Sites Residential Proxies $160/mo 40k Residential IPs Pool, 1 Access IP

5. ScrappingBee

ScrappingBee is one of the best proxy websites designed specifically for web scraping enthusiasts. It offers a wide range of features that help simplify scraping tasks, including a rotating proxy pool, comprehensive web scraping tools, and a user-friendly interface.

With ScrappingBee, you can easily and efficiently collect data from most websites. The rotating proxy pool ensures that your IP address stays hidden and rotates every few minutes, making it difficult for websites to detect your scraping. Their web scraping tools, on the other hand, allow you to extract data from different types of websites, including real estate and e-commerce sites, with ease.

One of the key features is its real-time data from real estate websites. The data is updated every few minutes, giving you access to the latest real estate information, including market trends, property prices, and more.

Features:

Rotating proxy pool

Web scraping tools

Real-time data

Personalized support

Pros:

Effortless data gathering

Comprehensive web scraping tools

Real-time data access

Personalized customer support

Cons:

Limited to web scraping

It may require technical expertise

Pricing:

Plan Pricing Features Freelance $49/mo Rotating proxy pool Startup $99/mo Rotating & Premium Proxies, email support Business $249/mo All features + Account manager Business Plus $599+/mo 8,000,000+ API credits

6. Soax

Soax is a highly versatile proxy service that provides you with a wide range of proxy options to choose from. They offer three main types of proxies, namely residential, mobile, and data center proxies, each possessing unique features that cater to specific needs.

Their residential proxies provide you with a reliable and secure connection that is sourced from real residential internet service providers (ISPs). This makes them ideal for tasks that require real and varied IP addresses for data collection, web scraping, and app testing.

Soax's mobile proxies, on the other hand, offer a highly secure connection that mimics a mobile device's IP address.

Features:

Residential proxies

Mobile proxies

Data center proxies

Global coverage

Pros:

Versatile proxy options

Wide coverage

Flexible pricing plans

Excellent customer support

Cons:

Limited SOCKS5 support

It may require technical expertise

Pricing:

Plan Price Features Residential 15 $99/mo Residential proxies, 15 GB traffic Mobile 15 $99/mo Mobile proxies, 15 GB traffic ISP 15 99/mo US ISP Proxy, 15 GB traffic

7. Smartproxy

Smartproxy offers a comprehensive range of residential proxies for various web scraping needs. With its vast network of 40 million residential IPs, you can access data from any corner of the world with ease. Their residential proxies are sourced from legitimate, genuine devices, ensuring that your data collection activities remain undetected and safe.

It offers unlimited bandwidth and SOCKS5 support, making it easy for you to browse and collect data without any interruptions. Its SOCKS5 support ensures that your data remains secure and private, providing an extra layer of encryption when compared to other proxy types.

Another great feature of Smartproxy is its competitive pricing. They offer flexible pricing plans that cater to businesses of all sizes, making it easy to get started with web scraping activities without breaking the bank. Additionally, their 24/7 customer support team is always available to assist you with any queries or issues that you may have.

Features:

Residential proxies

Global coverage

Unlimited bandwidth

SOCKS5 support

Pros:

Extensive residential IPs

Global data access

Unlimited bandwidth

24/7 customer support

Cons:

Limited proxy options (only residential)

No dedicated proxies are available

Pricing:

Smartproxy pricing is based on data usage, with allocation measured per gigabyte (GB). For additional details, please refer to the provided information here.

What does Bright Data offer?

Bright Data stands out as a well-known proxy service renowned for its dependable and top-notch proxy solutions. The platform offers an extensive array of rotating residential proxies and static residential proxies.

The service enables users to access precise data while maintaining anonymity globally. The proxies provided come with unlimited bandwidth and support SOCKS5.

It's important to note, however, that it lacks offerings in terms of mobile proxies and dedicated datacenter proxies, which could be perceived as a limitation for certain users.

Features:

Reliable public web data

Real-time insights

Honorary team member

Exceptional customer support

Pros:

High-quality data

Accelerated growth

Excellent customer support

Valuable insights

Cons:

1. Limited to European market

No mobile proxies or dedicated data center proxies

Pricing:

Plan Price Features Growth $500/mo Residential proxies, 55 GB traffic Growth $500/mo Mobile proxies, 24 GB traffic

How to choose the best proxy websites?

Choosing the best proxy websites is a crucial decision, and several factors should be considered to ensure that the service aligns with your specific needs and requirements. Here are key considerations to help you make an informed decision:

1. Type of Proxies: Residential or Datacenter Proxies: Residential proxies use IP addresses provided by Internet Service Providers (ISPs), making them more genuine and less likely to be blocked. Datacenter proxies, on the other hand, are faster but may be more easily detected. Consider your use case and choose accordingly.

2. Location Coverage: Ensure that the proxy provider offers servers in locations relevant to your needs. If you require proxies from specific countries or regions, verify that the provider has an extensive network in those areas.

3. Performance and Speed: Test the speed and performance of the proxies. Speed is crucial for many online activities, so choose a provider with low latency and high-speed connections.

4. Reliability and Uptime: Look for a provider with a strong reputation for reliability and minimal downtime. Uptime is critical, especially if you rely on proxies for time-sensitive tasks.

5. Protocol Support: Check the proxy protocols supported by the provider. HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, and SOCKS5 are common protocols. The type of protocol you need depends on your use case and the applications you're working with.

6. Security and Encryption: Ensure that the proxy provider offers secure connections with encryption. This is crucial if you are dealing with sensitive information or require a higher level of privacy.

7. IP Rotation: Some providers offer rotating IP addresses, which can be beneficial for tasks that require frequent IP changes. Consider whether this feature aligns with your use case.

8. Scalability: Choose a provider that can scale with your needs. Whether you need a few proxies or a large pool, the provider should offer scalability to accommodate your requirements.

9. Customer Support: Consider the level of customer support provided by the proxy service. A responsive and knowledgeable support team can be invaluable if you encounter issues or have questions about the service.

10. Cost: Compare pricing plans and understand the cost structure. Some providers offer different plans based on usage, so choose a plan that fits your budget and usage requirements.

Wrapping up

In conclusion, choosing the best proxy website ultimately depends on individual requirements, such as security, anonymity, and access to geo-restricted content.

However one must consider factors such as speed, reliability, and the level of encryption provided. As users navigate the digital landscape, selecting the best proxy website becomes a strategic decision to ensure a seamless, secure, and private online experience.