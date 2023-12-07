Top 7 Best Bright Data Alternatives And Competitors 2024, Best Proxy Websites
In the world of online anonymity and data collection, the best proxy websites play a crucial role. They act as intermediaries between your computer and the internet, masking your IP address and online activity.
Brightdata, a prominent player in the proxy market, offers a vast network of residential and mobile IPs, making it a popular choice for many. However, for various reasons, you might be looking for alternatives, either due to cost, specific needs, or ethical considerations.
Fortunately, several other best proxy websites offer competitive and sometimes superior solutions. When evaluating options, consider factors like IP pool size, geo-targeting capabilities, connection speeds, pricing models, and customer support.
Best Proxy Websites
1. Nutnet
2. IPRoyal
3. Oxylabs
4. Storm Proxy
5. ScrappingBe
6. Soax
7. Smart Proxy
8. Bright Data
Here are some of the most promising Brightdata alternatives that we have selected for your after some research:
1. NetNut
NetNut is a provider of premium proxies that offers a range of features and benefits to enhance your VPN experience.
The network is incredibly fast, ensuring that your projects are completed quickly and efficiently. Additionally, their competitive pricing and low failure rate make them a reliable and cost-effective choice for VPN services.
The user-friendly web UI is another feature that sets them apart from other VPN providers. The interface is easy to navigate, making it simple to manage your account and proxies.
Additionally, NetNut offers easy integration capabilities, allowing you to seamlessly integrate their proxies into your workflow.
Features:
- Premium proxies
- Proactive support
- Fast network
- Easy integration
Pros:
- High performance
- Competitive Pricing
- Low failure rate
- User-friendly interface
Cons:
- Limited to HTTP(s) proxies
- Not suitable for illegal activities
Pricing:
|Plan
|Price
|Features
|Starter
|$300/mo
|Rotating Residential proxies
|Starter
|$350/mo
|Static residential proxies
|Starter
|$400/mo
|Mobile Proxies
2. IPRoyal
IPRoyal is one of the best proxy websites that offers rotating residential proxies, which are perfect for conducting precise data gathering and ensuring complete anonymity from anywhere in the world.
Whether you're running a business or just need to keep your browsing activities private, IPRoyal can help you achieve your goals with ease. With unlimited bandwidth and complete control over IP changes, IPRoyal is a top choice among businesses looking for reliable and efficient VPN services.
One of the best features is its city/state targeting and flexible rotation/sticky options, which allow you to customize your VPN experience to meet your specific requirements. This level of control means you can easily switch between IPs and locations, making it easier to access restricted websites and content.
Features:
- Rotating residential proxies
- Accurate data collection
- Unlimited bandwidth
- City/state targeting
Pros:
- Anonymity and privacy
- Customizable IP changes
- Unlimited traffic
- Premium ISP providers
Cons:
Limited success rate on some websites
May not be compatible with all software
Pricing:
|Plan
|Price
|Features
|Residential Proxies
|$455/mo
|Rotating residential proxies, SOCKS5 supported
|Mobile proxies
|$90/30 days
|1M+ Residential IP Pool, Unlimited bandwidth
3. Oxylabs
Oxylabs is a highly-regarded proxy service that offers a comprehensive range of advanced proxy solutions. With their Proxy Solutions, you can efficiently collect public data on a large scale with fewer IP blocks, thanks to their reliable and extensive proxy network that spans 195 countries globally.
Their Scraper APIs eliminate the need for proxy maintenance and complicated scraping techniques, making web scraping a trouble-free experience. Oxylabs also provides ready-to-use datasets that are customized to meet your data toolset requirements, saving you time and effort.
Oxylabs also offers mobile proxies, which are perfect for tasks that require a mobile IP address.
Features:
- Proxy Solutions
- Scraper APIs
- Datasets
- Extensive proxy network
Pros:
- Global coverage
- Effortless data gathering
- Ready-to-use datasets
- Reliable proxy network
Cons:
- No SOCKS5 support
- Higher pricing compared to some competitors
Pricing:
|Plan
|Price
|Features
|Residential Proxies
|$99/mo
|11 GB traffic, Free geo-targeting
|Mobile Proxies
|$200/mo
|10 GB traffic, Automatic IP rotation
4. Storm Proxies
Storm Proxies is a reputable provider of proxy services that aims to offer its users an exceptional online experience. Their 1GB network is optimized for fast multi-threaded tools, which means that it can handle multiple requests simultaneously and provide a smooth experience even during peak hours.
With automatic and instant delivery, you can access their services immediately after payment, without any waiting time. Storm Proxies provides unlimited bandwidth, which means that you can enjoy uninterrupted browsing, streaming, and data collection without any restrictions on the amount of data you consume.
Storm Proxies has a global network of servers located in different countries, so you can choose the server location that best suits your needs. Additionally, they offer 24/7 customer support to help you with any issues or questions you may have about their service.
Features:
- High-speed network
- Fast multi-threaded tools
- Automatic and instant delivery
- Unlimited bandwidth
Pros:
- High performance
- Immediate access
- Unlimited bandwidth
- Fast multi-threading
Cons:
- Limited to HTTP(s) proxies
- No SOCKS proxies available
Pricing:
|Plan
|Price
|Features
|Residential Rotating Proxies
|$50/mo
|700k Residential IPs Pool, 1 Access IP
|Dedicated Rotating Proxies
|$39/mo
|Fast multi-threaded tools
|Sneaker Sites Residential Proxies
|$160/mo
|40k Residential IPs Pool, 1 Access IP
5. ScrappingBee
ScrappingBee is one of the best proxy websites designed specifically for web scraping enthusiasts. It offers a wide range of features that help simplify scraping tasks, including a rotating proxy pool, comprehensive web scraping tools, and a user-friendly interface.
With ScrappingBee, you can easily and efficiently collect data from most websites. The rotating proxy pool ensures that your IP address stays hidden and rotates every few minutes, making it difficult for websites to detect your scraping. Their web scraping tools, on the other hand, allow you to extract data from different types of websites, including real estate and e-commerce sites, with ease.
One of the key features is its real-time data from real estate websites. The data is updated every few minutes, giving you access to the latest real estate information, including market trends, property prices, and more.
Features:
- Rotating proxy pool
- Web scraping tools
- Real-time data
- Personalized support
Pros:
- Effortless data gathering
- Comprehensive web scraping tools
- Real-time data access
- Personalized customer support
Cons:
- Limited to web scraping
- It may require technical expertise
Pricing:
|Plan
|Pricing
|Features
|Freelance
|$49/mo
|Rotating proxy pool
|Startup
|$99/mo
|Rotating & Premium Proxies, email support
|Business
|$249/mo
|All features + Account manager
|Business Plus
|$599+/mo
|8,000,000+ API credits
6. Soax
Soax is a highly versatile proxy service that provides you with a wide range of proxy options to choose from. They offer three main types of proxies, namely residential, mobile, and data center proxies, each possessing unique features that cater to specific needs.
Their residential proxies provide you with a reliable and secure connection that is sourced from real residential internet service providers (ISPs). This makes them ideal for tasks that require real and varied IP addresses for data collection, web scraping, and app testing.
Soax's mobile proxies, on the other hand, offer a highly secure connection that mimics a mobile device's IP address.
Features:
- Residential proxies
- Mobile proxies
- Data center proxies
- Global coverage
Pros:
- Versatile proxy options
- Wide coverage
- Flexible pricing plans
- Excellent customer support
Cons:
- Limited SOCKS5 support
- It may require technical expertise
Pricing:
|Plan
|Price
|Features
|Residential 15
|$99/mo
|Residential proxies, 15 GB traffic
|Mobile 15
|$99/mo
|Mobile proxies, 15 GB traffic
|ISP 15
|99/mo
|US ISP Proxy, 15 GB traffic
7. Smartproxy
Smartproxy offers a comprehensive range of residential proxies for various web scraping needs. With its vast network of 40 million residential IPs, you can access data from any corner of the world with ease. Their residential proxies are sourced from legitimate, genuine devices, ensuring that your data collection activities remain undetected and safe.
It offers unlimited bandwidth and SOCKS5 support, making it easy for you to browse and collect data without any interruptions. Its SOCKS5 support ensures that your data remains secure and private, providing an extra layer of encryption when compared to other proxy types.
Another great feature of Smartproxy is its competitive pricing. They offer flexible pricing plans that cater to businesses of all sizes, making it easy to get started with web scraping activities without breaking the bank. Additionally, their 24/7 customer support team is always available to assist you with any queries or issues that you may have.
Features:
- Residential proxies
- Global coverage
- Unlimited bandwidth
- SOCKS5 support
Pros:
- Extensive residential IPs
- Global data access
- Unlimited bandwidth
- 24/7 customer support
Cons:
- Limited proxy options (only residential)
- No dedicated proxies are available
Pricing:
Smartproxy pricing is based on data usage, with allocation measured per gigabyte (GB). For additional details, please refer to the provided information here.
What does Bright Data offer?
Bright Data stands out as a well-known proxy service renowned for its dependable and top-notch proxy solutions. The platform offers an extensive array of rotating residential proxies and static residential proxies.
The service enables users to access precise data while maintaining anonymity globally. The proxies provided come with unlimited bandwidth and support SOCKS5.
It's important to note, however, that it lacks offerings in terms of mobile proxies and dedicated datacenter proxies, which could be perceived as a limitation for certain users.
Features:
- Reliable public web data
- Real-time insights
- Honorary team member
- Exceptional customer support
Pros:
- High-quality data
- Accelerated growth
- Excellent customer support
- Valuable insights
Cons:
- 1. Limited to European market
- No mobile proxies or dedicated data center proxies
Pricing:
|Plan
|Price
|Features
|Growth
|$500/mo
|Residential proxies, 55 GB traffic
|Growth
|$500/mo
|Mobile proxies, 24 GB traffic
How to choose the best proxy websites?
Choosing the best proxy websites is a crucial decision, and several factors should be considered to ensure that the service aligns with your specific needs and requirements. Here are key considerations to help you make an informed decision:
1. Type of Proxies: Residential or Datacenter Proxies: Residential proxies use IP addresses provided by Internet Service Providers (ISPs), making them more genuine and less likely to be blocked. Datacenter proxies, on the other hand, are faster but may be more easily detected. Consider your use case and choose accordingly.
2. Location Coverage: Ensure that the proxy provider offers servers in locations relevant to your needs. If you require proxies from specific countries or regions, verify that the provider has an extensive network in those areas.
3. Performance and Speed: Test the speed and performance of the proxies. Speed is crucial for many online activities, so choose a provider with low latency and high-speed connections.
4. Reliability and Uptime: Look for a provider with a strong reputation for reliability and minimal downtime. Uptime is critical, especially if you rely on proxies for time-sensitive tasks.
5. Protocol Support: Check the proxy protocols supported by the provider. HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, and SOCKS5 are common protocols. The type of protocol you need depends on your use case and the applications you're working with.
6. Security and Encryption: Ensure that the proxy provider offers secure connections with encryption. This is crucial if you are dealing with sensitive information or require a higher level of privacy.
7. IP Rotation: Some providers offer rotating IP addresses, which can be beneficial for tasks that require frequent IP changes. Consider whether this feature aligns with your use case.
8. Scalability: Choose a provider that can scale with your needs. Whether you need a few proxies or a large pool, the provider should offer scalability to accommodate your requirements.
9. Customer Support: Consider the level of customer support provided by the proxy service. A responsive and knowledgeable support team can be invaluable if you encounter issues or have questions about the service.
10. Cost: Compare pricing plans and understand the cost structure. Some providers offer different plans based on usage, so choose a plan that fits your budget and usage requirements.
Wrapping up
In conclusion, choosing the best proxy website ultimately depends on individual requirements, such as security, anonymity, and access to geo-restricted content.
However one must consider factors such as speed, reliability, and the level of encryption provided. As users navigate the digital landscape, selecting the best proxy website becomes a strategic decision to ensure a seamless, secure, and private online experience.
