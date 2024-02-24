Tensions mount within the Republican National Committee (RNC) as member Henry Barbour pushes for neutrality amid Donald Trump's bid to tighten his grip on the organization.

Barbour's resolutions, slated for discussion at the RNC's March meeting in Houston, seek to maintain impartiality until Trump secures the official presidential nominee status. According to CNN, He also proposes the RNC refrains from financing legal expenses for any candidate seeking federal or state office, channeling resources solely towards the 2024 election.

The unveiling of these resolutions highlights the growing divide within the RNC regarding Trump's influence and the committee's role in managing his continued involvement. While Barbour gains support, securing cosponsors remains a challenge, reported AP.

The RNC's financial backing for Trump's legal battles has become contentious. Despite prior support, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel clarified in November 2022 that such funding would cease upon Trump's official reentry into politics.

Prominent voices within the party, including former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, express reservations about Trump's influence within the RNC, emphasizing the committee's duty to prioritize the broader interests of the Republican Party.

Barbour's resolutions underscore the internal divisions and mounting tensions within the RNC over Trump's ongoing involvement. With the March meeting looming, the committee faces critical decisions amidst a shifting political landscape.