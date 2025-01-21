An Indianapizza delivery driver captured hearts online when a TikToker caught him braving a snowstorm on foot, only to receive a $2 tip.
The video, posted by @officercraig, shows Connor Stephanoff walking nearly half a mile in freezing conditions, wearing only sweats and tennis shoes. Road closures in the affluent neighborhood prevented him from driving, but Stephanoff didn't let that stop him from completing the delivery.
"Any condition, any time, anywhere. You will get your pizza," Stephanoff told WRTV, reflecting on his dedication to the job.
Officer Craig, who witnessed Stephanoff's determination while responding to a crash scene, urged his 160,000 followers to "do better," insisting a "$2 tip should be a crime." He created a GoFundMe campaign—initially set with a modest $500 goal— that has since skyrocketed, raising tens of thousands of dollars in support of the committed driver.
"I still don't believe it's real, but it is," Stephanoff said, expressing his gratitude for the unexpected generosity. Rockstar Pizza owner Ron Mathews praised Stephanoff's strong work ethic, emphasizing that he completed the delivery without expecting any recognition.
"Everyone is going through tough times," Stephanoff said. "But at the end of the day, we're all people. Just be nice to the next person."
As donations continue to pour in, the campaign serves as a reminder of the power of community support and appreciation for hard work and perseverance.