Internet Slams Top House Democrat for Tweeting 'God Is Still on the Throne' Following Trump's Transition: 'This Is Why Dems Lose'
Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was slammed over the weekend for what users believed was a hollow social media post lamenting President Donald Trump's transition.
"Presidents come and Presidents go. Through it all. God is still on the throne," Jeffries posted on X Sunday.
The minority leader's message came after Trump vowed to impose 25% tariffs on Colombia for not accepting a military plane of undocumented citizens, pushing President Gustavo Petro to retaliate with a 50% tariff that would have raised the price of coffee, flowers and tea, among other exports.
Both leaders came to an agreement and rescinded their proposed tariffs by Sunday night.
As the leading Democrat in Washington, social media users were disconcerted by what they interpreted as Jeffries' hands-off approach to opposing Trump's ongoing attacks on civil rights since taking office just one week ago.
"This is why Dems lose! God is telling you to take the damn gloves and knuckle up!" one X user posted.
"This is the type of rhetoric I expect from a church or mosque pulpit, not from the leadership of the Democratic Party. How embarrassing," another lamented.
"You may not be cut out for this gig, big dawg," a third X user added.
"Did the leader of the Democrats just 'thoughts and prayers' us while there is a historic rollback of civil rights efforts?" one X user prompted.
"I'm not a political pro, but I believe Democrats could use a more compelling message than 'Jesus take the wheel,'" another X user added.
"We are expecting you all to resist this tyrant as people in power and you're trying to hold a twitter sermon be serious. F--k you honestly. Like do something you dolt," another user stated.
"Lmfao Dems have reached 'God is still on the throne' levels of down bad," an X user joked.
"Now Hakeem...what are we supposed to do with this? Give us something actionable," another user added.
Jeffries has served as the House minority leader and Leader of the House Democratic Caucus since 2023. Previously, he served as a member of the New York State Assembly from 2007 to 2012 then as a New York representative since 2013.
